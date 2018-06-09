BACK FROM THE BRINK: Loophole returns from horror race fall

MAIDEN PLATE: Earlier this year, five-year-old gelding Legal Loophole was involved in a horror fall at the Clarence River Jockey Club, which saw jockey Kirk Matheson rushed to hospital and admitted to the intensive care unit of Coffs Harbour Base Hospital with a lacerated liver and several broken ribs.

Today the Andrew Parramore-trained runner will make its return to the track in the Studdy's Servo/Naeco Blue Maiden Plate (1430m), and Parramore said he was glad to see it back on the track.

"He hasn't missed much work after the fall, he kept ticking along afterwards,” he said.

"There were no serious injuries out of the fall, that part is alright; it was more the mental side of things that you're never really sure of, how they'll deal with it after, but he seems to have handled it alright so we'll see how he goes.”

Parramore said this start will be a good opportunity for Legal Loophole to get some race fitness.

"It'd be good to just get one under the belt, and there's a couple of mile, 1700m and 1800m races coming up,” he said.

"The impression that I was getting last time was that he needs a bit of ground, though this form was just a little bit disappointing before the fall but he was starting to improve a bit.

"He's always been a big and light, rangy type of horse but he since I've had him he has put on a bit of extra weight so he looks pretty good.”

Parramore said he expects jockey Jordi Worley's experience will help Legal Loophole.

"I don't think (Legal Loophole) is too hard a horse to ride, and she has had plenty of rides and winners so she can have a poke with him,” he said.

Parramore has made one gear change, opting to use a Norton bit for the first time.