BACK IN FRONT

3 - Black Magazine breaks through a big pack of dogs to win Race 40 - Ladbrokes Back Yourself Stakes over 305m. Photo: Adam Hourigan

IT MAY have missed its start over its past few races, but Junction Hill greyhound trainer Fiona Geary’s Black Magazine managed to beat out a crowd to win the sprint event at Grafton Greyhound races on Monday night.

The win made it nine wins for the two-year-old black dog who had run fifth at its last two attempts over the distance, and for dog handler and Ms Geary’s father Gary Geary, he said it was a solid run for a dog that was only getting stronger.

“He’s been drawn wide and he just couldn’t quite get over, and he’s been a bit unlucky in the last couple of runs,” Geary said.

“He came through a lot better and got a nice run through.”

Black Magazine sat second behind $1.50 favourite Cougar lady, who faded to third in a tightly contested finish that had the first four dogs separated by just 0.06s.

Black Magazine has been unplaced in just eight of his 27 starts, and Geary said that after some early problems, he was begging to get stronger in the runs.

“We’ll probably start to give him some runs over the 400 and see if he can run it,” he said.

“He’s only a young dog and he ran well.”

In earlier racing trainer Stephen Keep took out the quinella in Race 3, with his dogs Soldier Rose and Raw Diamond heading the field.

Later, in Race 8, Copperhead Rogue for Stephen Keep kept up an impressive run of form, making it three in a row as it took out the 407m race by 6.5 lengths.

The two-year-old dog has only not placed twice in 28 starts, and improved its record to 13 wins to take it to more than $25,000 in prize money.