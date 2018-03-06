Back on 'home' soil Kasharn strikes gold

RACING: The return to racing for veteran gelding Kasharn could not have been scripted any better after he dived to the line to win the $40,000 Armidale Cup (1900m).

It was a special moment for Grafton-based owners David Blumberg and Greg Harvison, and justified the pair's tough decision to take the horse out of the David Pfeiffer stable in Sydney to move him closer to home with Dwayne Schmidt.

Always the bridesmaid, it was the first win Kasharn has tasted in 415 days and the perfect start to life in the Northern Rivers.

Schmidt has had the runner for only two weeks now and said the Cup had been his plan from day one.

"He has pretty much been weighted out of races in the provincials in Sydney, so I knew open company was the right way to go,” he said.

"That was the first time he has carried 54kg in years and you could tell he enjoyed the freedom of it.”

As per the request of fellow part-owner Tony Karakatsanis, Schmidt instructed jockey Matt Paget to ride the gelding cold in the first half of the gallop and let him work into it.

"He had that cushy soft run that just worked in his favour,” Schmidt said.

"Matty rode him to a tee. I told him not to panic, and just wait to take them on in the straight and that's just what he did.”

It was a cause for celebration for the two local owners, who watched the race from Blumberg's Four Mile Ln property.

"It went from water to champagne pretty quickly after his head went past the post,” Harvison said.

"That was a masterstroke to take the other horses up the inside and was a really good way to start the partnership with Dwayne.”

Harvison has a couple of unraced three-year-olds in the care of Schmidt, which was one of the main reasons he chose the Grafton trainer to guide Kasharn.

"It is great having him up at Grafton now, the only time we have seen him has been when Con brought him up for the carnival,” he said.

"Now I get to drive past the stables every morning and go in and see how he is going. I have already warned Dwayne that I am going to become a serial pest.”

Schmidt was weighing up the options for the horse, and said he could be back

to Armidale for another 1900m race.