Back on stage after 30 years

Popular North coast band Your Fanatics as they appeared in the 1980s. The band is getting back together for two special shows including one at Yamba.

IF YOU were hitting the pubs and clubs as a young adult in the mid to late 80s chances are you had a few big nights out courtesy of Your Fanatics.

The band were the golden-haired wildchilds of the live circuit for a few short years but what they lacked in longevity, that made up in concentration of gigs.

From the outset, Your Fanatics were no weekend warriors, they were full-time musicians on the road touring five and six days a week, taking in venues all over New South Wales and Queensland, on the coast and out west, plying their trademark surfy good looks with well honed musicianship and extreme stage antics. It was an irresistible combination that saw them rule the stages and back rooms of venues from 1984 to 1988.

If you were one of the their many thousands of fans amassed during their reign than brace yourself, because the boys are back.

After a 31-year hiatus Your Fanatics will be performing two big shows this holiday period including a Clarence gig at Yamba on December 28.

Original singer/frontman Dugald Anthony is gearing up for the reunion gigs with fellow North Coast ‘80s institutions Coastal Union, and said getting the band back together had obviously been a long time coming.

“It’s something we’d talked about on and off over the years but timing was always difficult. Getting everyone together in the one place, at the one time but also planning sufficiently in advance because we want to do it well. The Moye brothers (original members Rowland and David) put in a phone call to John (Logan promoter) and it went from there.”

Anthony said one of the first things the band had to do was research before catching up with technology.

“We did a bit of an excavation on our past because we didn’t have an online presence because it didn’t exist when we were around.”

They compiled archival material, old newspaper articles, their “one and only single” released plus VHS tapes of their live performances.

“We dutifully watched hours of it. There were some pretty interesting things going on so I got my son who does video editing to splice it all together.”

Anthony, who is the son of political figure Doug Anthony, said they now have a website presence which has helped them to reconnect with fans and friends who were around during their heyday.

“There is a kind of serendipity doing this but it’s something I’ve wanted to do for quite a few years. We always felt like we didn’t really break up, we kind of just took a rest and now it’s 31 years later. We have all done different things and a number of us are still involved in music industry so these gigs will be a celebration of that.”

The show will feature all the original members except for their friend and former drummer Clayton Dillon who “is sadly no longer with us”.

Anthony said it was crucial to get the line-up right and since finding a drummer they have been rehearsing madly.

“I’m a stickler for that. When they first pitched it I said great I’m in but we need to do it well and find the right people to complement that craziness we hope to bring to life again.”

Anthony says they were all “match fit” and would be revisiting all the music and moments Your Fanatics were famous for.

“They will be the well known covers and stage antics and some of our cabaret stuff but also some of the originals. You will be amazed what stuff we still have (fashion-wise) and will be definitely revisiting that. We might be a little bit rounder in a few areas but here’s a tip, my batman suit fits like a glove,” he laughed.

Anthony recalled the early workings of Your Fanatics from the collective decision on the name and the months of rehearsals in the Dillon family’s garage in Coffs Harbour.

“The name was something we felt encapsulated the type of band we are. We were devoted to our fans, we were a bit crazy and eccentric and really put on a show. We were about playing good music but also about entertaining people, making them happy and laugh. We were never going to preach at them, we were all about audience interaction. We used to get people up on stage for a couple of songs and bring them along for the ride. Our goal was to see people go home happy and exhausted.”

He said the band was looking forward to bringing their show to the Clarence Valley and Yamba later this month and recalled a long history with the area.

“Grafton was one of the most amazing places for us. It’s where we really started. I think one of our first gigs was there supporting The Divinyls. We rehearsed in a shed for months and next thing we were at the RSL there and went on stage to a packed room. Every time we went back to Grafton it just got bigger and bigger. We got house record there, 1800 people at a gig. It was mayhem but so much fun. We always loved Grafton because its kind of where we launched and we had a really loyal base there. Seeing the doors open and people just streaming in. We had some wild times.”

Anthony said back in the 1980s the North Coast had such a vibrant live scene. “We played with so many amazing bands around here, Dragon, Australia Crawl, Mentals, Models, Icehouse, Mi-sex, Radiators, Sunnyboys, Gangjagang, INXS … “Anthony rattles them off like it was yesterday.

“It was an incredible time. Really hard work, exhausting work, and we were young. It’s amazing we survived because we were doing thousands and thousands of miles every couple of weeks.”

He said they did “crazy” itineraries like “Keppel Island then Bundy, the Playroom in Coolangatta, head out to Tamworth and Armidale, South West Rocks, Kempsey, Grafton, Newcastle and Sydney. Then back to Ballina, Lismore and Yamba. We were all over the joint but it really gave us a chance to develop our chops. I think that built our confidence and the audience keep coming back.”

Being a band of twenty-something fresh-faced surfer boys also meant there were plenty of ladies at their gigs, something Anthony said lead to some pretty interesting nights out.

“We have plenty of road stories of course but most are better left on the road as they say. There were ten of us out on the road, five in the band, our manager in one vehicle and a crew of five in the other. We’d work five or six night a week and every night was a different motel and hotel. We loved the girls’ attention of course but we (the band) were all a little bit prettier back then. One of Clayton’s sisters had a hairdressing salon so we used to get free perms. We all had bigger hair in those days.”

So what do his kids think of their dad now they’ve seen the footage?

“Up until now this was the life they didn’t know much about. My eldest son is going to come on road with us this time. He’s a really great muso so I think I’ll call him up on stage for a song or two. I think they were stunned (with the old footage. They’ve seen me do other crazy stuff with music but nothing quite like the Fanatics. That was next level.”

While Anthony said they were only doing the two local shows as part of this reunion tour (Yamba and Coffs) he said “never say never” when it comes to taking it on the road again.

“It’s taken us 31 years to get to this point, so let’s see how we go.”

Catch Your Fanatics Reunion Tour with Coastal Union at Bowlo Sports and Leisure Yamba on Saturday, December 28. Tickets at the club.