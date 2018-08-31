BACK ON TOP: Wall shocks all in race return

SHOCKED HIMSELF: Yamba triathlete Lindsey Wall finished 10th in an impressive performance at the Sunshine Coast.

TRIATHLON: Yamba triathlete Lindsey Wall has blasted back on to the competitive scene with an impressive top 10 finish at the Sunshine Coast.

It was a result that surprised many, but none more so than Wall himself.

After more than a year out of racing through injury, Wall also became a father earlier this year after wife Jess gave birth to baby boy Eli.

It has been a change that has affected all facets of life for the family, most notably triathlon.

"I have had to completely change the way I train,” Wall said. "Where I used to be quite greedy and stay out for all hours, I can't do that any more. Now I have to be smarter with my time, and go for quality over quantity.”

The new regime could not have paid off any better for Wall, who finished the Ironman 70.3 Sunshine Coast in a personal best 3.52.19 hours, less than 10 minutes behind winner and former world champion Tim Reed.

"Honestly I went into this race with no expectations and I surprised myself,” Wall said.

"I have been slowly chipping away at my training since Eli was born, and I just chose this race to get a gauge as to where I was up to.

"I had no big hopes, truly in my head I thought 'this won't be very pretty'. But I ran the fastest run split I ever have over that distance.”

While he couldn't put his finger on exactly what helped him earn the result, the Yamba triathlete said it might have been due to his carefree attitude heading into the race.

"I have always been a bit of an anxious competitor, but because I had almost a year without competing I think a lot of the people forgot about me,” Wall said.

"It meant there was no pressure. It was the most relaxed I have ever felt going into a race. I was the only guy on the start line to crack a smile.”

While he had no plans for the upcoming triathlon season, Wall said his effort at the Sunshine Coast would quickly change that, with a full season of events to be pencilled in.

"At least it's a long summer, there is plenty of time,” he said.

And several Clarence Valley Tri Club members got a start on their season at Ballina.