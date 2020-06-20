BACK ROW: Vote for Clarence Dream Team enforcers

BACK ROWERS: South Grafton Rebels lock/second rower Luke Welch, Grafton Ghosts lock/second rower Ben McLennan and Lower Clarence Magpies back rower Grant Brown are all nominees in the Clarence Valley Dream Team. Photos: Matt Elkerton, Sport-In-Digital, Adam Hourigan

BACK ROWERS: South Grafton Rebels lock/second rower Luke Welch, Grafton Ghosts lock/second rower Ben McLennan and Lower Clarence Magpies back rower Grant Brown are all nominees in the Clarence Valley Dream Team. Photos: Matt Elkerton, Sport-In-Digital, Adam Hourigan

RUGBY LEAGUE: Now on the final stretch of compiling the Clarence Rugby League Dream Team of the Decade, it's time to turn to the back rowers.

We have already unveiled the teams of the decade for Grafton Ghosts, South Grafton Rebels and Lower Clarence Magpies. Now it's time for you to decide who's the best from all of those clubs over the past 10 years in The Daily Examiner's exclusive online poll.

Like any good forward, second rowers are in and around the action in the middle, making tackles and breaking down the opposition's defence.

Likewise, the lock needs to be ready to put their body on the line while maintaining top ball handling skills.

The Clarence has produced some incredible talent across the back row and you won't look much further than former Parramatta Eels and Newcastle Knights second rower Danny Wicks.

TRY TIME: Grafton Ghosts captain-coach Danny Wicks crosses the line to score his team's third try of the major semi-final against the Coffs Harbour Comets.

This blistering former Ghost possesses a devastating combination of pace and power that has left his opponents trembling in fear.

Former Grafton Ghost Don Dickson

Lining up alongside him are versatile back rowers Ben McLennan and Don Dickson.

Both players had a tenacious hunger with and without the ball as they tore their opposite numbers apart.

Ben McLennan fights to get throgh the South Grafton defence.

Carrying the torch for the Rebels are another trio of fierce competitors that were revered for their ability to leave challengers in their dust.

Grant Brown is sent to the sin bin for ten minutes in the Rebels vs Ghosts game at McKittrick Park.

Grant Brown is one of the most feared players on the north coast and although that approach has had him in plenty of trouble, it fires up those around him.

South Grafton captain Luke Welch is stopped in his tracks by Dylan Collett and Todd Cameron of the Ghosts the 1st grade qualifying semi-final between Grafton Ghosts and South Grafton Rebels at Frank McGuren field.

His fellow reds, Luke Welch and Grant Stevens, have both played the role of club captain and while they can add spice to an encounter, their leadership and maturity have worked wonders for the Rebels over the years.

Rebel Grant Stevens is awarded a try by the ref during the first grade rugby league match between the South Grafton Rebels and the Sawtell Panthers at McKittrick Park South Grafton in 2016. Photo Debrah Novak / The Daily Examiner

Bringing up the rear is the mighty Magpies and Brown's time at the club earlier in the decade was certainly one that helped him craft an impressive career on the field.

TOUGH CONDITIONS: Former Magpie George Jarrett for the South Grafton Rebels in a win against the Woolgoolga Seahorses at McKittrick Park.

Backing things up for the Lower Clarence are George Jarrett and Alex McMillan.

Jarrett's build and ability to run the ball make him a human wrecking ball that really takes some stopping, while McMillan's versatility from the second row make him a very handy player.

Lower Clarence Magpies' second-rower Alex McMillan eyes a gap in the defensive line.

With a handful of back rowers ready to rip in, this is going to be tough.

Cast your votes for your two favourite second rowers and the ultimate lock in the Clarence Dream Team polls below.

