BACK ROW: Vote for Clarence Dream Team enforcers
RUGBY LEAGUE: Now on the final stretch of compiling the Clarence Rugby League Dream Team of the Decade, it's time to turn to the back rowers.
We have already unveiled the teams of the decade for Grafton Ghosts, South Grafton Rebels and Lower Clarence Magpies. Now it's time for you to decide who's the best from all of those clubs over the past 10 years in The Daily Examiner's exclusive online poll.
Like any good forward, second rowers are in and around the action in the middle, making tackles and breaking down the opposition's defence.
Likewise, the lock needs to be ready to put their body on the line while maintaining top ball handling skills.
The Clarence has produced some incredible talent across the back row and you won't look much further than former Parramatta Eels and Newcastle Knights second rower Danny Wicks.
This blistering former Ghost possesses a devastating combination of pace and power that has left his opponents trembling in fear.
Lining up alongside him are versatile back rowers Ben McLennan and Don Dickson.
Both players had a tenacious hunger with and without the ball as they tore their opposite numbers apart.
Carrying the torch for the Rebels are another trio of fierce competitors that were revered for their ability to leave challengers in their dust.
Grant Brown is one of the most feared players on the north coast and although that approach has had him in plenty of trouble, it fires up those around him.
His fellow reds, Luke Welch and Grant Stevens, have both played the role of club captain and while they can add spice to an encounter, their leadership and maturity have worked wonders for the Rebels over the years.
Bringing up the rear is the mighty Magpies and Brown's time at the club earlier in the decade was certainly one that helped him craft an impressive career on the field.
Backing things up for the Lower Clarence are George Jarrett and Alex McMillan.
Jarrett's build and ability to run the ball make him a human wrecking ball that really takes some stopping, while McMillan's versatility from the second row make him a very handy player.
With a handful of back rowers ready to rip in, this is going to be tough.
Cast your votes for your two favourite second rowers and the ultimate lock in the Clarence Dream Team polls below.