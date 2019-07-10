BACK TO BACK: Havasay wins second Ramornie in a row

RACING: Matt McGillivray, the winning jockey of this year's $160,000 Grafton District Services Club Ramornie Handicap (1200m) was a happy and grateful young man.

The 28-year-old jockey urged and surged Havasay, last year's Ramornie winner, to a nose win over Brett Cavanough's Star Boy.

The Scone-trained Star Boy had looked the winner when he hit the front in the final 100m but then McGillivray and Havasay, in unison on the track and in their names, lunged late.

Havasay is trained by Toby Edmonds, who regards himself as the stand-in trainer for suspended trainer Liam Birchley.

He took over Havasay a few weeks before last year's Ramornie and gave Birchley all the credit for his win.

Twelve months on he was still thanking Birchley for all his work with the six-year-old gelding son of Rothesay.

Matt McGillivray shows off for his second win in a row on Havasay in the Ramornie Handicap. Adam Hourigan

McGillivray was still thanking Havasay.

"He's a special horse to me," McGillivray said. "He helped put me on the map."

McGillivray started his career as an apprentice to Craig Smith at Roma then transferred to Barry Baldwin at Doomben before moving to Jason Coyle at Warwick farm and then finally Paul Butterworth.

"Havasay put me on the map as an apprentice, gave me the kick along."

Havasay has also given Toby Edmonds a good kick along too.

"He's been such a good horse for us," Edmonds said.

"The owners are great people."

After winning last year's Ramornie, Havasay has had little success and been disappointing.

However his recent work and trial had indicated to Edmonds he was on his way back.

"His trial was good and he does love Grafton," he said.

"It's been a good day. We had two winners at Doomben too."

Now that he has him back he's gone again though.

"Going to the paddock," Edmonds said when asked about his next start.

Havasay joins the likes of The Jackal (2007/08) and Credit Again (1986/87) as back- to-back winners in the last 40 odd years.

"We might come back and make it three," McGillivray said.