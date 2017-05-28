23°
BACK-TO-BACK: McKimms clinch Grafton Cup naming rights for 2017

Matthew Elkerton
| 27th May 2017 12:00 PM

KENSEI CLUB: While their jump from the gates was anything but spectacular, and the early speed in the race appeared to be with the three other finalists, an 11th hour surge from the red horse of McKimms Real Estate has given the third-generation local agency naming rights for the 2017 Grafton Cup.

It was a ground breaking win for the unlikely Angus McKimm as the yellow and black colours will adorn the Clarence River Jockey Club for the second July in a row.

McKimms are the first business in 11 years of the Kensei Club institution to win the naming rights for the July feature in consecutive years and had to beat out a jockey club favourite on their way to doing it.

McKimms Real Estate celebrate winning the naming rights for the Grafton Cup for the second year in a row.
McKimms Real Estate celebrate winning the naming rights for the Grafton Cup for the second year in a row. Caitlan Charles

Graeme "Grub" Brotherson of Grafton Gas and Plumbing, running in his 11th Kensei Cup race, held the lead from the early stages and was set well for the win before the red surged from the deep.

Grafton Gas and Plumbing had to settle for second place ahead of fellow final four members Mark Bloomer Transport and Kensei Club newcomers Southside Pharmacy.

Earlier in the night Lion XXXX were the first business eliminated from the running after chairman for Country Racing in NSW Bob Pavitt drew them at random from the group of envelopes.

 

Angus McKimm of McKimms Real Estate at the Kensei Club Dinner on Saturday, May 27, 2017.
Angus McKimm of McKimms Real Estate at the Kensei Club Dinner on Saturday, May 27, 2017. Caitlan Charles

SMEC Australia, G McMullan Contracting and Herb Blanchard Haulage were also eliminated before the excitement of the Cup unfolded in front of the room.

For McKimms Real Estate managing director Angus McKimm, the win was even more unexpected than last year's maiden attempt.

"When we won in our inaugural year in the Kensei Club, I couldn't have felt luckier. I thought I would never place a bet in my life again," he said. "We came back this year because it is such a great package.

"We thought there was honestly no chance we would ever win it again, but to win it again I am honestly pinching myself.

"The whole reason we sponsor racing is because it is the premier sport in the Clarence Valley. To win it two years in a row is absolutely amazing, I am dumbfounded."

 

FINAL FOUR: Grafton Gas and Plumbing's Grahame Brotherson, Southside Pharmacy's Michael Troy, McKimms Real Estate director Angus McKimm and Mark Bloomer Transport representative Luke Hartmann compete in the Kensei Cup.
FINAL FOUR: Grafton Gas and Plumbing's Grahame Brotherson, Southside Pharmacy's Michael Troy, McKimms Real Estate director Angus McKimm and Mark Bloomer Transport representative Luke Hartmann compete in the Kensei Cup. Caitlan Charles

With a line of three horses moving up to the final line together, it came down to a final card draw from CRJC vice-chairman Stephen Haines which had McKimms pipping the field by less than a head in one of the more exciting Kensei Cup finishes.

"I think (the Kensei Club) is getting better each year, it is a new way we have been doing it for the last few years and it is a very inclusive way of running things," CRJC executive officer Michael Beattie said.

"For McKimms, it's terrific. They managed to get back-to-back naming rights in the Grafton Cup, whereas it is probably a little bit of a disappointing night for Grafton Gas and Plumbing.

"Grub has been a proud supporter of the Kensei Club since its inception 11 years ago and has yet to win the naming rights to the Grafton Cup. He was so close tonight, but yet so far. To coin a well-used phrase, that is the nature of racing."

 

Luke Hartmann from Bloomer Transport at the Kensei Club Dinner on Saturday, May 27, 2017.
Luke Hartmann from Bloomer Transport at the Kensei Club Dinner on Saturday, May 27, 2017. Caitlan Charles

McKimm, who missed last year's Kensei draw, said he was happy to have back co-director Adam Crawley and good friend of the agency, Liam Bland, who has proven to be a good luck talisman.

"Blandy was the last thing I touched before going up there, but I think the luck comes from expecting to run dead last. But like the great mare Winx, or Makaybe Diva, we just sat pretty at the back of the field, picked our line and, as we rounded the 1200m mark, we let down.

"This is another great win for McKimms."

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  clarence river jockey club crjc grafton cup horses july carnival 2017 kensei club racing

