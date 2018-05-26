BACK TO BASICS: Collett firing on all cylinders

RUGBY LEAGUE: Grafton Ghosts star centre Dylan Collett stormed back on to the playing field for the first time since round one last weekend, and the try-scoring machine said it felt like he had not missed a beat.

Collett scored a double on the left edge for the Ghosts as they stormed to a 44-12 win against Coffs Harbour Comets, clinching the Clem Rankin Shield for a second-straight season.

It will be a case a deja vu for the Grafton side this weekend as they again host the Comets at Frank McGuren Field.

"It is a bit of a weird situation, but we are just running with it,” Collett said.

"We have kept our training pretty much the same as well, but that is just how we do it. We treat every team the same, we keep it pretty simple.

"Football is a simple game played with mates. You work hard and you have fun, it's just about finding that balance.”

It is a carefree approach that has helped Collett scale the heights and become one of the Ghosts' best players in recent seasons.

He was the Group 2 Best and Fairest last season, and has topped the try-scoring ranks for the past three years, but they are accolades that remain secondary for the centre.

"I guess it is something that has just happened for me,” he said. "I am happy as long as the team is winning and having a good time. Any personal awards are just another cherry on top.”

Collett has spent most of the season on the sidelines after tearing a ligament in his shoulder in the opening round clash against South Grafton Rebels.

While at times it was tough to watch on from the sidelines, Collett said he had the full support of captain-coach Danny Wicks. "Watching the Orara and Sawtell games almost killed me, it was so hard not being on the field,” he said.

GAME DAY: Grafton Ghosts v Coffs Harbour Comets at Frank McGuren Field, Sunday. Four grades from 11am.

GHOSTS SIDE: 1. Cooper Woods, 2. Carson Galloway, 3. Dylan Collett, 4. Michael Curnow, 5. Jay Olsen, 6. Ben McLennan, 7. Jake Frame, 8. Riley Law, 9. Todd Cameron, 10. Adam Slater, 11. Danny Wicks, 12. Luke Collison, 13. Cameron Winters, 14. James Hughes, 15. Jacob Ryan