BACK TO BASICS: Rebels seek redemption at Coramba

RUGBY LEAGUE: South Grafton Rebels will aim to bounce back this weekend after a shock loss at home to Macksville Sea Eagles last Sunday.

But the side's task has not been made easy, as they come up against ladder-leading Orara Valley Axemen at the foot of the range tomorrow.

Rebels coach Ron Gordon lamented a lack of cohesion in his Rebels outfit last week, with different factions within the first-grade side pulling against each other.

But it is understood the club has galvanised this week under interim captain Xavier Sullivan as it aims to consolidate against Col Speed's Axemen.

"Things have been real good at training this week, we did not take the field on Tuesday, we thought their needed to be issues sorted out,” Gordon said.

"I just wanted everyone to air things that had been concerning us about attitude, we know that has to be fixed if we want to be successful.”

Sullivan has been handed the captain's armband with Karl Woodley likely to miss the clash on Sunday.

Woodley was stretchered from the field late in the second half last weekend, but it is understood the injury is not as bad as first thought.

"The doctor said there was some ligament damage and he has had the week off the ankle,” Gordon said. "But he said he has done light jogging on it and it held up alright.”

The Rebels have made a habit of slaying giants this season, knocking Sawtell Panthers off the top of the Group 2 ladder a fortnight ago.

Now the club is ready to do it to the Axemen.

The Rebels league tag side will also be aiming to extend their lead atop the Group 2 ladder against the Axewomen.