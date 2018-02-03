BACK TO BASICS: Top 10 most popular TAFE courses

THE release of a list of the top 10 Tafe courses on the North Coast has revealed a low level of literacy and numeracy in young people seeking to join the workforce.

The blandly titled Statement of Attainment in Foundation Skills Support topped the popularity poll in courses delivered at both the Grafton and Maclean Tafe campuses in 2017.

Tafe North Coast media officer Elizabeth Bond said the foundation course offered bridging skills to bring literacy and numeracy levels up to those demanded by employers.

"It's a pre-employment course to help develop literacy and numeracy skills,” she said.

"Often as not, we have kids coming to Tafe who've left school without having gained the necessary skills in those areas for the workforce.”

She said the course was also on top or near the top 10 in most other Tafe campuses on the north coast.

The regional Tafe relieving regional general manager, Marie Larkings, said there had been huge industry demand for the course and it had provided great employment opportunities for its students.

She said the popularity on the Clarence campuses of this course and the second-ranked Tafe Statement in Youth Engagement reflected the employment opportunities available to the region's young people.

"With health care and social assistance remaining the top industry in the last five years in the Clarence Valley, it's no wonder that courses focusing on employability skills were so popular,” Ms Larkings said.

"Clearly this popularity is driven by industry demand, but given our high student and employer satisfaction figures, I'm confident it's also because our students enjoy hands-on learning from industry experts.

"The fact that employers trust our training, which can lead to exciting, real-life employment prospects, is also a major reason for this high level of interest in these courses.”

Ms Larkings said enrolments for 2018 at Tafe NSW were open now, with most courses starting this month.

"Tafe NSW has more than 1200 courses to choose from so there's something for everyone, no matter where you live, your skill level or qualifications,” Ms Larkings said.

"With so many exciting options, and with research revealing that Tafe NSW graduates have a higher median income and employment rate than university graduates, there's never been a better time to consider Tafe.”

For more information, visit tafensw.edu.au or phone 131 601.

Top 10 TAFE NSW courses in the Clarence in 2017:

. Statement of Attainment in Foundation Skills Support

. TAFE Statement in Youth Engagement

. TAFE PLUS Statement in Skills for Learning

. Certificate III in Electrotechnology Electrician

. Certificate III in Air-Conditioning and Refrigeration

. Certificate III in Early Childhood Education and Care

. Certificate IV in Community Services

. Certificate III in Business Administration

. Statement of Attainment in Responsible Conduct of Gambling

. Certificate III in Individual Support