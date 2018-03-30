Back to future on four wheels

WHEN you think of vintage car enthusiasts, models from the first half of the 20th century usually spring to mind.

The Model T Ford, the FJ Holdens from the 1950s, the classic sportscars of the '60s.

But what about the 1980s?

That somewhat underrated decade is becoming hotter than neglected radiator as select vehicles from that decade are now heading for the spray booth rather than the scrapheap to see out its life providing parts for old clunkers.

At the recent Johno's Show and Shine in South Grafton, two vehicles from that period stood out for their distinctive shapes and retro stylings, models that looked like they drove straight off the lot of an 80s cop show.

Halfway Creek car enthusiast Steve Taylor is the owner of a shiny black 1981 Mustang with the sought after Fox body. When Steve took possession of it more than five years ago it was a faded red and looking rather poorly. After a complete restoration "I did 98 per cent of the work” it now glistens and purrs thanks to its fully restored body and interior and completely new chrome engine. Of course owning such a rare vehicle (in Australia) Steve is careful about where he takes it and how it gets there.

"It's only done 30kms, he said. "I only started taking it out of the shed recently. I trailered it down to Summernats in Canberra and drove it around the city clocking up 16kms there. I also trailered it here today.”

And while this was the first time he'd been at this show he said he would definitely be clocking up a few more 'selective' kilometres.

Across the way another vehicle from 1981 was striking a pose, a Chevy Corvette in original condition exported from the United States by its owner when he fell in love it while working over there.

Adrian Burns from Gulmarrad said the car was in storage for 20-30 years before he took possession of it in 2011 and when it was time to come home to Australia, the Corvette was coming with him.

"I drove it around everyday over there. It's completely original except the new engine which I had put in over in the states.” With only 45,000 miles on its dial, the model known as the Coffee and Cream is likely to do a few more yet.

"Chevy also released a two-tone blue and red and bronze models,”

It also has a left-hand drive which Adrian said wasn't a problem because he had lived in the State for a few years. "It a bit strange driving in Australia but I'm used to it now.”

A car enthusiast from way back Adrian he had always been into cars, the 80s one of his favourite decades.

"I've also got a 1989 300ZX turbo Datsun but it's getting more difficult to get parts so I'm going to sell it.”

He said he does drive the Chevy Corvette around the Clarence but there is one place he won't take it.

"You'll never see it in a supermarket carpark. You're just asking for it parking there.”