BACK TO NORMAL: Records tumble in return to Parkrun

A sense of normality returned to the community on Boxing Day when Grafton Parkrun returned to Barnier Park at Junction Hill for the first time in more than nine months.

The COVID-19 pandemic put parkrun events around the world on hold. But the break showed no signs of slowing anybody down at Grafton, with several huge improvers since the last event was held on March 14.

Katie Porra ran a new female record time of 18:01 over the 5km Grafton Parkrun course in the event's return to Barnier Park at Junction Hill on December 26, 2020 for the first time since March 14, 2020 when the COVID pandemic put parkrun events around the world on hold. Lachlan Wilcox, pictured on Porra's heels, beat his official PB by 59 seconds to finish third in 19:06.

Grafton Parkrun welcomed 65 runners and walkers who completed the 5km course, and at the front of the pack was Katie Porra, who finished in 18:01 and broke the female Grafton Parkrun record of 18:14 set by Celia Sullohern less than a year before her heroics at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Today we also had a new Women's Course record set of 18:01 by Katie Porra! Well done Katie, looks like your training in... Posted by Grafton parkrun on Friday, 25 December 2020

A trio of especially big improvers were teenagers Lachlan Wilcox, Max Rayward and Luke Leven, all nine months older and stronger since their last outing.

Wilcox, who has continued a rigorous training schedule while also donning the whites for Coutts Crossing Cricket Club this season, managed to shave almost a minute off his best time, blitzing the course to finish third overall in 19:06 and break his last start PB by 59 seconds.

In his 104th parkrun, Luke Leven smashed his PB by 74 seconds to finish in 22:08 as Grafton Parkrun returned to Barnier Park at Junction Hill on December 26, 2020 for the first time since March 14, 2020 when the COVID pandemic put parkrun events around the world on hold. Behind him Max Rayward, running alongside his dad Gavin, smashed his PB by 83 seconds to finish in 21:39.

Meanwhile Max Rayward smashed his PB by 83 seconds to finish seventh in 21:39 and likewise Luke Leven trimmed 74 seconds off his previous best to finish 12th in 22:08.

Jacob Mugavin was second fastest overall in 19:04, Ben Smith (20:17) fourth and Gavin Rayward fifth (21:20) just ahead of Max Rose (21:24) sixth.

The second fastest female across the line was Navah Crofton in a PB of 22:09, followed by Jenny Porra in 22:55.

Parkrun gradually returned to Australian states and territories based on the prevailing COVID restrictions and conditions, with ACT the first to reopen on October 31, Queensland on November 28, followed by South Australia (Dec 5) and finally in New South Wales on December 19, meanwhile Victoria will be back in action on January 16.

However, wet weather postponed Grafton’s return to December 26.

Meanwhile, Yamba Parkrun did return to Ford Park on the prescribed December 19 date, with 73 starters and Luke McDonald (20:35) the fastest 14 seconds ahead of youngster Max Williamson (20:39).

The holiday influx boosted numbers to 100 on Boxing Day the gun local teenage triathlete Jay Adams (17:54) eclipsing his previous PB of 18:09 set a year earlier.

There are currently 409 Parkrun locations across Australia which hold weekly 5km events every Saturday morning at either 7am or 8am.

Both Grafton and Yamba events kickstart at 7am sharp. Competitors are encouraged to scan a QR code at events and adhere to COVID safe guidelines.

