Back to school for Valley artist

SPRAY TIME: Bayle Hallam, Jack Marsh, Matisse Morrisey and Kailee Rose take time out from painting the new mural at South Grafton High.

AS STUDENTS spray happily on South Grafton High School’s new mural, it doesn’t take long before we’re looking at old school photos of their ringleader.

“It happens every time. It used to be uncomfortable,” artist Kade Valja said.

“The more I come back, the nicer it becomes.”

Back at the school assisting Year 10 students create a mural on the basketball courts, Mr Valja said he was enjoying the “new relationship” he had with the school.

“It’s awesome. I really see a lot of importance in paying it forward and these guys have always been really supportive from when I was here,” he said.

“It gives the kids a realistic example of student to artist in an intimate space as in Grafton and South High.”

Art teacher Kayelene Ryan, who enjoyed sharing the photos of Mr Valja with his very first work of art, said the new mural would replace one which had become “tired”.

Ms Ryan said the students had spent the past few days learning different artistic techniques and styles with Mr Valja and it was important for the kids to have former students come back.

“Kade is easy to get along with and if they make a mess it doesn’t matter. He relates well to the kids,” she said.

The kids were also happy to have the Flow Space Gallery artist give them a few tips, with many happy to be part of creating something which will be in place long after they have left the school.

“It is really different to what we are used to but it has been a really good experience so far,” student Madison Nicholl said.

“I suppose working with Kade, being a local artist himself, you can get to know his style and his pieces,” fellow student Hanna Captein said.

The students have been working on the mural - which incorporates the school logo – for three days and are expected to finish it today.

The mural also incorporates messages of positive behaviour and learning and students have been able to have input into tweaking the design as it has come to life.