BACK TO SCHOOL: Noah and Rachel Armer, Harry and Lisa Peterie and Sandy and Jack Sonter ahead of the boys first day of kindergarten at Gulmarrad Public School.
BACK TO SCHOOL: Noah and Rachel Armer, Harry and Lisa Peterie and Sandy and Jack Sonter ahead of the boys first day of kindergarten at Gulmarrad Public School. Jarrard Potter
Back to school offers exciting experiences

Jarrard Potter
by
28th Jan 2019 3:00 PM
THERE will be some tears of sadness, and maybe a few tears of joy, when school goes back across the Clarence Valley tomorrow.

For parents who are sending off their children to school for the very first time, the back-to-school experience can be a daunting task, organising school uniforms and stationary ahead of the big day.

Kiarna Causley, Palmer's Island Public School is all set for her first day at Kindergarten.
Kiarna Causley, Palmer's Island Public School is all set for her first day at Kindergarten. Kathryn Lewis

For Gulmarrad's Sandy Sonter, her son Jack will have his very first day of school at Gulmarrad Public School next week, when their kindergarten class starts.

As the youngest in the family, Ms Sonter said Jack had the benefit of learning about school from his older siblings, and she said he was excited to be off to school.

"It's been exciting, a bit sad because he is the baby but exciting because he has loved the whole uniform buying experience,” she said.

Harry Peterie, Gulmarrad Public School, is looking forward to his first day of school.
Harry Peterie, Gulmarrad Public School, is looking forward to his first day of school. Jarrard Potter

"He tried it on last week and he loved it so much he wouldn't take it off, so he spent the whole day in his school uniform.”

For Rachel Armer, son Noah is the youngest of three to go through school, but they aren't the only ones going back to school.

As assistant principal of Gulmarrad Public School, back to school means back to work.

Noah Armer, Gulmarrad Public School, likes to read books at school. His favourite books are ones about animals.
Noah Armer, Gulmarrad Public School, likes to read books at school. His favourite books are ones about animals. Jarrard Potter

"It's a bit different because it's my last child going to kindy so it's a bit of a different experience and also I work at the school,” she said.

"I've had two others go through school and Noah is a bit more out there than the other two so he is ready to go. It's been a good experience because he has been keen and he knows what to expect because he's got two older siblings and he is very familiar with the school because I work there he has been there a lot.”

Jack Sonter, Gulmarrad Public School is excited to go to school because he'll be able to play with his friends and make some new friends too.
Jack Sonter, Gulmarrad Public School is excited to go to school because he'll be able to play with his friends and make some new friends too. Jarrard Potter

Lisa Peterie said with her grandson Harry, the back-to-school experience was streamlined with schools offering a pack full of back to school essentials.

"It makes things a lot easier than when my kids went to school,” Ms Peterie said.

"It put everybody on the same page with the same stationary, books and things and it makes all the kids comfortable because they've all got the same thing.”

Joshua Eleveld is ready and raring to start big school at St. Andrews Christian School.
Joshua Eleveld is ready and raring to start big school at St. Andrews Christian School. Jenna Thompson
