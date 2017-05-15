25°
Business

Farm-to-door delivery takes business back to the future

Bill North | 15th May 2017 5:00 AM
Helen and Tom Badger recently started getting their milk home delivered from Big River Milk deliver driver Jason Reddy.Photo Bill North / Daily Examiner
Helen and Tom Badger recently started getting their milk home delivered from Big River Milk deliver driver Jason Reddy.Photo Bill North / Daily Examiner Bill North

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE internet has sped up and depersonalised our shopping experience. Online shopping allows us to have just about anything dropped off at our door, completing a successful transaction without any direct interaction with a single human being.

For everything else, the supermarket giants conveniently fill our trolleys with everything we need.

However, for one Clarence Valley small business the internet has proven a useful tool to combat these modern trends. Tapping into the social conscience of residents, Big River Milk recently ran a successful social media campaign in its bid to go back to the future in offering a farm-to-door home delivery service.

"It has surprised me," Big River Milk director Peter Watt said. "We've been inundated with people, it's very popular.

"We've been trying to increase our market share in Grafton for a long time. We've tried different methods on several occasions, but for some reason in the last three weeks it's just started to happen."

While milk delivery in itself is not a new concept, it is an example of the type of personalised service that has become a rarer commodity in modern society. Mr Watt's latest efforts of reaching out directly to the consumer definitely buck the trend in this age of rising costs.

"There is definitely a movement of people wanting to know where their produce comes from," Mr Watt said. "People are realising if they want to get the freshest and the best they need to get it direct.

"I think people are becoming more aware that if you don't support the local guy then it will be gone, and you'll be leaving it to the multi-nationals and the big guy to supply your milk.

"We're also fans of Norco, but they're a large manufacturer. Whereas with us, what the cow gives to us we give to you - everything except the bulls***."

"We're a stand alone farm. We do everything from the paddock to the door, no third party involved anywhere in the process. It's very rare and we're very proud of our product.

"Internet technology certainly helps us deliver that cost-effectively. If we had to manage the sales process very hands on then it would be very difficult."

While Big River Milk is stocked on the shelves at Coles, it isn't currently stocked at Woolworths and Mr Watt said the delivery service was one way of reaching the "40 to 60 per cent share of the market" who don't shop at Coles.

Tagged onto its wholesale delivery schedule, Big River Milk now has capabilities to deliver to households from Urunga in the south to Ballina in the north. What's more there's no minimum order limit or delivery fee attached to a $3.90 order for 2L bottle of milk.

"We offer two litres of our milk in any variety - full cream, skim or non-homogenised," Mr Watt said. "The customer selects the days they want it delivered and we do what we can or make a recommendation of when we can deliver."

Helen and Tom Badger recently started getting their milk home delivered from Big River Milk.Photo Bill North / Daily Examiner
Helen and Tom Badger recently started getting their milk home delivered from Big River Milk.Photo Bill North / Daily Examiner Bill North

Grafton resident Helen Badger likes to have milk in her tea. She was quick to jump on board and now once a week the milkman delivers two litres straight to her door, highlighting how simple it can be to make wholesome choices to benefit the local producer.

"I think it's a great idea," Mrs Badger said. "It gives the money straight back to the farmers instead of the supermarkets, plus we know how fresh the milk is.

"We've lost all our primary and secondary industry and it's a slippery slope if we lose our dairy industry."

The last dairy farm on the once thriving Lawrence Road, Big River Milk has steadily expanded in the 18 months since Local Farm Fresh bought the business and now employs 12 people.

"We're milking 250 cows and about to expand that by 50 to 100," Mr Watt said. "We're busily cropping and planting our pastures and getting our feed up and getting silage in.

Big River Milk won a gold medal for its homogenised milk at the recent Royal Easter Show and is entered in all the milk categories at Queensland agricultural show the Ekka which starts this Tuesday (May 16), with the winners announced on May 23.

To find out more visit the Big River Milk Facebook page or the Local Farm Fresh website.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  big river milk fresh produce home delivery milk online shopping small business support local

Don knocking on the door for State of Origin selection

Don knocking on the door for State of Origin selection

Run of scintillating form has Anthony Don in line for a shock State of Origin call-up at the ripe age of 29.

Farm-to-door delivery takes business back to the future

Helen and Tom Badger recently started getting their milk home delivered from Big River Milk deliver driver Jason Reddy.Photo Bill North / Daily Examiner

Community laps up online initiative to cut out middle man

Records tumble as Van Der Ploeg blitzes Grafton to Inverell

FAST-PACED: Inverell's Dylan Sunderland leads the 'A' Division competitors up the Gwydir Highway during the Grafton to Inverell Cycle Classic on Saturday..

Isowhey Sports team go back-to-back in our cycle classic.

Should council regulate primitive camping ground?

Diggers Camp. Paradise.

"The days of primitive camping are gone"

Local Partners

Funding to help drive regional relocation

THE NSW Government's $1 million Regional Growth Fund will encourage young workers and families to make a city change to Regional NSW.

Farm-to-door delivery takes business back to the future

Helen and Tom Badger recently started getting their milk home delivered from Big River Milk deliver driver Jason Reddy.Photo Bill North / Daily Examiner

Community laps up online initiative to cut out middle man

2017 Junior Jacaranda Queen entries now open

The 2016 Junior Queens party, Karen Hackett, Junior Director, Princess Kate Smith, Queen Maeve Dougherty, Arianna Schmajster , Chloe Hallam, Faith Sullivan, Annelise Uren and Chloe Hackett having a ball during the Jacaranda Festival.

Entries now open for the 2017 Junior Jacaranda Queen

11 events not to be missed in the Clarence

Ross Coghill during the running of the maiden and novice combined drafts at the Big River Campdraft on Friday afternoon. Photo JoJo Newby / The Daily Examiner

Looking for something to do this weekend?

Petula Clark delighted to sing live for Australian fans

STILL TOURING: English singer Petula Clark is coming to Queensland.

English star Petula Clark still puts on a great show, even at 84.

Q&A: ‘Extreme vetting’ claims for post-Budget show

UNIVERSITY students have threatened to protest during filming of Q&A, amid claims they are not represented on this week’s post-Budget show.

Watch Calliope mum's incredible reaction to $10K surprise

OVERWHELMED: Calliope mum Stacy Kington was given $10,000 as part of The Today Show's Knock of Cash.

Today Show awards $10K to Calliope mum.

Chris Pratt's NSFW blooper on the Ellen show

Chris Pratt plays Speak Out with DeGeneres guessing.

As of right now, it seems like there’s nothing Chris Pratt can’t do.

"Aussie" Eurovision flasher was Ukrainian prankster

Australia, get your act together.

A streaker draped in our flag provided the most cringeworthy moment.

Eurovision 2017: Isaiah Firebrace hits the final in Ukraine

Isaiah Firebrace from Australia performs the song "Don't Come Easy" during rehearsals for the Eurovision Song Contest, in Kiev, Ukraine, Friday, May 12, 2017. The final of The Eurovision Song Contest 2017 will be held on May 13.

Isaiah Firebrace delivered a solid performance at Eurovision

Terri Irwin addresses those Russell Crowe romance rumours

Bindi Irwin celebrates her 18th birthday with family, friends and animals at Australia Zoo.Bindi gets a hug from her mum Terri.

Irwin called the Oscar winner a “dear friend”

What's on the small screen this week

Isaiah Firebrace will perform in the Eurovision grand final this morning.

ISAIAH in the Eurovision grand final and The Voice teams fill up.

Ultimate Waterfront Living

25 Westringia Place, Yamba 2464

House 4 2 2 $889,000

Raine and Horne Yamba are proud to be the exclusive marketing agents for this absolute waterfront well cared for family home positioned in the highly sought after...

Ticks All The Boxes

20 Halcyon Drive, Waterview Heights 2460

House 3 2 2 AUCTION

This property's location is a huge selling point. Being only 10 minutes drive to Grafton's CBD this may very well be the perfect opportunity for buyers in our...

Executive Living In Sought After Location

16 Daniels Close, South Grafton 2460

House 4 3 3 AUCTION

Daniels Close is renowned for high quality homes and its peaceful location. This stunning GJ Gardner home is no exception! Constructed in late 2013 this stunning...

&quot;Don&#39;t be a Slave to Rent&quot;

26 Peppermint Place, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 AUCTION

A terrific purchase for the first home buyers wishing to escape the rental treadmill. All ready for a new owner to walk straight into and not spend a cent. Just...

Sure To Impress - Don&#39;t Delay

Cnr Bligh and Beatson Street, South Grafton 2460

House 2 1 1 $ 227,000

Located on a corner block in South Grafton's CBD and just walking distance to local schools, this property has something unique to offer. The home has the...

When Size Matters...

80 Powell Street, Grafton 2460

House 6 3 4 $ 480,000

Positioned on the corner of Clarence and Powell this versatile property is sure to appeal to both owner occupiers and investors alike. Owner built and well-planned...

Vendors Say SELL!

8 Arthur Street, Grafton 2460

House 4 3 2 AUCTION

Craftsman built and exceptionally presented 8 Arthur Street is arguably one of the best contemporary homes to come to market this year... Offering a dual skillion...

Start Your Property Portfolio today!

25 Moorhead Drive, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 AUCTION

Situated high and dry on the South Grafton Hill you will find 25 Moorhead Drive. This three bedroom, one bathroom home with single lock up garage, is perfect to...

Comfortable Retirement Living

13/4 Somerset Place, Yamba 2464

House 3 2 2 $399000

Located in the highly sought after "Yamba Village" estate, this modern three bedroom home is perfectly designed for a comfortable, stress-free...

Can&#39;t Fight This Feeling

5 Buccaneers Court, Yamba 2464

House 3 2 4 $550,000

Whether you are looking for your first home, your last home, or anything in between, this is a property that is sure to appeal in every way. Presented to absolute...

Nine incredible, multi-million dollar Coast homes for sale

This award-winning home was designed by architect Paul Clout.

Some of the Coast's most lavish houses

A close look what Sekisui's newest plans mean for Coolum

SEKISUI: An artist's impression of Sekisui House's proposed Yaroomba development.

Revealed: The pros and cons of Yaroomba's proposed new "village"

20mil homes not enough: Need for sand mine questioned

Sand mine opponents attend the Nambour Council Chambers, where the proposed development was rejected.

Community questions need for site as data reveals scale of resources

108 storey high rise city to include own university

First look at the Imperial Square supertower project at Southport.

You could be born, learn and grow old in tallest building

A little slice of Bali on the northern beaches

RESORT LIVING: This Corindi Beach home takes inspiration from Bali.

An Asian-inspired house is causing quite a stir on the Coffs Coast.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!