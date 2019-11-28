Back to the future for Jaca 2020

Scenes from the National Australian Film Archive video of the Jacaranda Festival in 1949.

RARE historic footage will be a feature of the 2020 Jacaranda Festival as a funding announcement kicked off plans for next year’s event.

About 100 people packed into Roches Hotel on Tuesday to provide feedback on the 2019 event and put forward ideas for the next festival which will run from October 30 to November 8, 2020.

There was standing room only at Roches Hotel for the official review of the 2019 Jacaranda Festival on Tuesday, 26th November, 2019.

After what has widely been considered a successful first term as festival manager, Mark Blackadder chaired the meeting which included the announcement of a $6000 grant from the Northern Rivers Community Foundation to produce an audio visual display of the history of the event.

The money will be used to secure footage of the festival from the National Film and Sound Archive.

Mr Blackadder said the video would be compiled with other footage already in the festival collection from the Clarence Valley Historical Society, Film Australia collection, and footage from Better Homes and Gardens’ 2018 visit to the festival.

“We plan to have our 2020 feature artist compile an audio visual display including film, audio and still images to be displayed throughout the festival in the Jaca HQ information centre and merchandise store,” Mr Blackadder said.

“It will tell a fantastic historical and contemporary story about the festival’s roots and how it has evolved over the years.

“The grant will go toward securing permission from the copyright holder Cinesound for five films and provide us with unlimited additional use after the project is finalised.”

The main purpose of the public meeting at Roches Hotel was to discuss planning and provide a platform to put forward ideas to make next year’s event even bigger and better.

“The turnout last night and the positivity towards this year’s festival was absolutely amazing,” Mr Blackadder said.

“We have generated a great community spirit and there are some new people interested in joining the committee with a wide range of experience.

“We want to maintain the momentum and so far it’s all pointing towards another milestone event next year.”