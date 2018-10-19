Menu
LET'S CELEBRATE: The entire Lawrence Public School gets excited for their 150th birthday.
Back to the future for Lawrence's birthday

19th Oct 2018 9:50 AM
AT LAWRENCE Public School's 150th birthday this Saturday, aside from the usual look back at where the school has come from, there is a look into the school's future

The futuristic display will be one of many on show as the school opens the gates to the community, with a piper expected to ring in the celebrations at 11am.

"The gates will open at 10.30am and just before 11 we'll have some bagpipes playing to call everyone in for the start of the official ceremony,” relieving principal Joe Cooper said.

"We'll have the principal and captains speaking along with ex-students and staff as well as a performance by the kids of the musical we just did.”

Mr Cooper said the school would be opened with classrooms having photo displays and memorabilia that had been collected from throughout the community.

"Some of it has come from the historical society, but a lot of it is from families and the community - who are pretty good with this sort of thing,” he said.

Two of the classrooms would be set up with a theme of the past and the future, with the future classroom showing people what was going on today, and in the future for the school.

Community groups will have stalls, and entertainment will be provided by the CRANES Hi-Ability singers, and The Family Tree, with old-time games and a jumping castle to play.

