Area burned out by fires south in the Armidale area around Nymboida and Ebor. Adam Hourigan
Backburns to cause Armidale Road closures for three days

Adam Hourigan
by
29th Oct 2019 5:38 PM

THE Clarence Valley District of the Rural Fire Service has put out a notice that the Armidale Road will be closed south of Nymboida shortly.

The road will be closed from X Boundary Creek Road (Nymboida); south to Deadmans Range Road and Ellis Road Intersection (Deadmans Corner)

The road will be closed until Wednesday afternoon to allow crucial backburning operations to be conducted at the 'Muck Creek' Fire.

For more information about current fires, check the NSW Rural Fire Service website and download the NSW Fires Near Me app.

Meanwhile, officers from Fire Rescue NSW Grafton and South Grafton stations are on their way to Port Macquaries as part of Strike Team X-ray to assist crew fight hazardous fires in that area.

They are expected to be on task until Saturday, with conditions unfortunately worsening throughout today in the Port macquarie area. The combined crew will be travelling in the 306 HAZMAT tanker, due to it's 4 x 4 abilities which may be needed for rough terrain.

