LIFEBLOOD: Warren Bagnall from his final playing days when he helped lead the Tigers to back-to-back Premiership flags in 2011-12.
BACKING BAGS: Tigers team up to support life member

Matthew Elkerton
9th Aug 2018 12:00 AM
AUSSIE RULES: It has been a tough year on the field for the Grafton Tigers, but even harder off it.

The club was shaken to its core well before the first whistle of the season when one of the club's life members Warren Bagnall was diagnosed with leukemia.

But not a man willing to take handouts, Bagnall has refused any support from the club. Until now.

Spurred on by a desire to support a man who is "the backbone of the club”, Tigers' president James Hourigan has put together a trivia night at the Clarence River Jockey Club in support of his mate.

"I don't think he is very stoked about it,” Hourigan said. "Bags is a very selfless man, and while he is the first person to help everyone out, he is the last to put his own hand out.

"I think it's that reason why we are determined to give him and the family support.

"As much as we would like, you can't just wave a magic wand to fix this. So instead this is the best way we can lend a hand.”

Warren Bagnall (front) celebrates with the Grafton Tigers under-18s side after they clinched the AFL North Coast premiership last season.
Bagnall has been to the highest of highs and the lowest of lows with the Tigers, and through it all his support of the black and gold has been unwavering.

Kickstarting his lifelong love affair with the club as a player in 1986, Bagnall has put in more than 30 years in every role imaginable from coaching to the committee. Bagnall was also instrumental in helping the Tigers form a strong youth girls program and coached the under-18s to a premiership flag last season.

"He is the very backbone of the club, he is a 30-year life member,” Hourigan said. "In his capacity as a coach he has been so instrumental in the growth and development of so many players.”

An emotional Hourigan admitted the diagnosis came as a shock, with Bagnall complaining of "not feeling the best” one day and being whisked off to the Gold Coast for testing the next.

"He just rang me from the hospital one day and broke it to me, it was absolutely flooring,” Hourigan said. "I can't really explain it, I was just in shock.

"Luckily his prognosis is getting better, but he has spent most of the year up at the Gold Coast University Hospital. He has spent all this time away from his family, and that is where it is so tough.”

The trivia night will be held at the CRJC on Saturday night, with a few tables still open. To book or simply donate contact Hourigan on 0432218501.

afl afl north coast aussie rules cancer grafton tigers leukaemia warren bagnall
Grafton Daily Examiner

