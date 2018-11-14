Fury over Bunnings sanga saga

It is perhaps a testament to how iconically Australian the Bunnings sausage sizzle is that such a seemingly trivial health and safety proposal has caused so much outrage.

Those meandering around the ubiquitous hardware superstores have recently begun to notice that fried onion can no longer be placed on top of a snag. It's now on the bottom.

Since Bunnings revealed this devastating bombshell yesterday, saying pieces of fallen onion can become a "slipping hazard" for its shoppers, Australia has reacted in the only way it knows how - by collectively losing its mind on social media.

Feeding into the national Zeitgeist as he so often tries, morning show co-host Karl Stefanovic has firmly placed his flag on the side of the "health and safety gone mad" crowd.

"This will ruin Australia," he boldly claimed on the Today show. "Australia will not make it through today if this happened.

"Bunnings, you've done a lot of things right. But, I'm sorry, you've got this one wrong. You don't mess with perfection."

His sentiment echoed many of the thousands of comments which flooded onto social media in the past 24 hours as the news filtered through the internet like a raging fire.

However, a counter-narrative has begun to emerge against the predictable outrage which followed the bombshell announcement.

On news.com.au's social media pages thousands may have taken aim at the "red tape overkill" which is reportedly going to destroy Australian culture forever.

But, the most popular comments were those that actually came out in support of the hardware giant for looking out for its customers.

In what could be the most Australian moment of 2018, the outraged, it seemed, were becoming outraged at the outraged in a fierce debate over Bunnings sausage snags on social media.

"If this is all it takes for you to get upset, medication may be required," quipped one commenter on Facebook.

"I've done quite a few Sausage Sizzles at my local Bunnings and I always put the onion on first," wrote another.

Bunnings customers cottoned on to the change in the past week. Picture: Instagram

"If your biggest worry is whether the onion or the sausage goes on first, you must be living a hell of a life with no major problems!"

Others praised Bunnings for taking a stand on the issue.

"For those mocking Bunnings for this decision, you do realise that it would have been some lazy customer who dropped onion on the floor and didn't pick it up, therefore causing another customer to slip and carry on / complain about it," wrote one commenter.

The iconic Bunnings sausage sizzle is undergoing a change for safety reasons! Now, the onions have to go UNDERNEATH the sausage in case they fall out and people slip on them... 🙄 #9Today pic.twitter.com/rcohcUSvxM — The Today Show (@TheTodayShow) November 13, 2018

"Thank your own fellow customers for this change not just Bunnings!"

Yesterday, Bunnings chief operating officer Debbie Poole explained why they were taking such a bold step on the issue.

"Safety is always our number one priority and we recently introduced a suggestion that onion be placed underneath sausages to help prevent the onion from falling out and creating a slipping hazard," she said.

Will Australia ever be the same again? Only time will tell.

It is understood the rule was quietly ushered in recently but word spread this week, prompting a flurry of interest.

"This recommendation is provided to the community groups within their fundraising sausage sizzle welcome pack and is on display within the gazebos when barbecues are underway," Ms Poole said.

Bunnings doesn't believe the change will have much of an impact though.

"Regardless of how you like your onion and snag, we are confident this new serving suggestion will not impact the delicious taste or great feeling you get when supporting your local community group," Ms Poole said.

Unfortunately, the sausage saga doesn't end there, with some people taking it to the next level and claiming that having a sausage in a bread bun is Un-Australian.

I personally think a sausage in a roll is Un-Australian, but you might have a different view.. Let us know. @BreakfastNews #sausagepoll https://t.co/6DEabogcam — Michael Rowland (@mjrowland68) November 13, 2018