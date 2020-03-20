Backlash over Harry, Meghan’s latest post

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are still in the bad books for stepping down as senior members of the royal family.

The couple were blasted on social media after they reposted the Queen's message about the coronavirus pandemic on their Sussex Royal Instagram account.

In her message, the Queen said that the world is "entering a period of great concern and uncertainty" and paid tribute to those on the frontline battling the coronavirus outbreak.

"We are enormously thankful for the expertise and commitment of our scientists, medical practitioners and emergency and public services; but now more than any time in our recent past, we all have a vitally important part to play as individuals - today and in the coming days, weeks and months," the Queen said in a statement.

The Queen’s statement.



"Many of us will need to find new ways of staying in touch with each other and making sure that loved ones are safe. I am certain we are up to that challenge. You can be assured that my family and I stand ready to play our part."

Not long after the Queen's statement was posted on social media, Harry and Meghan posted it on their Sussex Royal Instagram account. And the backlash was immediate.

One person commented: "This has already been posted minutes before you. Her Majesty has class and grace and dignity. You two should learn to be more like her and less like the spoiled, cold-hearted brats you are. Would be interested to know what you two are doing other than reposting what others are saying."

Another wrote: "We don't need the likes of you to REPEAT what The Queen has already released … You both have put too much weight into what you believe is your value. You have no value because you have done absolutely nothing yet. Nothing at all as an 'independent' entity that is. So stop blowing smoke up your own behinds, you are making yourselves look ridiculous and entitled."

And another disgruntled person commented: "Rest of the royals will show up and work hard to support the people when they are allowed. These two will only show up for a fee and they'll bring an invoice!"

In response to that comment, someone replied: "Probably sent an invoice to the palace for the post. £1000 please. The palace will reply, 'We will take it off the Frogmore cottage bill.'"

Not all the feedback was negative though. Several people stood up for Harry and Meghan and thanked the couple for spreading the message.

"Harry and Meghan, you guys are the best. Thank you for being world leaders," one person commented.

"Thank you Prince Harry and Meghan for sharing this! May you all be safe from this intense time," another wrote. "Loving the solidarity."

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are on lockdown at their $23 million Canadian bolthole after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau closed the country's border amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Originally published as Backlash over Harry, Meghan's latest post