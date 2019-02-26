Backline star repays the Rebels' faith

FULL OF RUNNING: Allan McKenzie made a successful switch to fullback for the South Grafton Rebels in a win over Woolgoolga Seahorses during the Sgt Matthew Locke Memorial Day at Bellingen Park.

FULL OF RUNNING: Allan McKenzie made a successful switch to fullback for the South Grafton Rebels in a win over Woolgoolga Seahorses during the Sgt Matthew Locke Memorial Day at Bellingen Park. Solitary Island Images

RUGBY LEAGUE: South Grafton Rebels backline star Allan McKenzie has repaid the faith of the club after he put in a stellar performance at the Sgt Matthew Locke MG Charity Day at Bellingen.

McKenzie, who was only re-signed by the red and white last week put in a match-winning performance as the Rebels ran away 32-16 victors over Woolgoolga.

The young playmaker was shifted to fullback by coach Craig Youngjohns, and it was a move that paid dividends with McKenzie enjoying a license to roam on both sides of the ruck.

Rebels president Brendan Breitnauer said he was impressed to see McKenzie respond well to the change.

"I think Craig was looking for someone who can roam and has a bit of speed, and that's what you get with Al as well as his ball-playing ability,” he said.

"It gave him the opportunity to really show what he can do, and it will be interesting to see if that translates into this season.”

McKenzie is not the only recent recruit to shine for the Rebels with front-rower Dalton Shaw putting in the hard yards as well as returning centre Oral Walker.

Randall brothers, Mikee and Dan, also showed what they are capable of in defence, muscling up alongside each other on the left edge.

"They were damaging at times,” Breitnauer said. "I think the brothers egg each other on a little bit when they are in the defensive line together.”

The Rebels won their ladies' league tag clash against Bellingen Magpies 18-4 after returning from 4-0 down at halftime.