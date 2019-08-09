Backpacker’s dad flies in after alleged daylight stabbing

THE father of a young Chilean backpacker stabbed in a Cairns hostel has arrived in the Far North to support her recovery from the horrific episode.

Constanza "Kuki" Escudero, 26, was considered lucky to be alive after a 36-year-old cleaner at Gecko's Backpackers Resort, where she was staying, allegedly plunged a large knife 8cm into her neck on Monday.

Chilean filmmaker Constanza (Kuki) Escudero, 26, was allegedly stabbed in a Cairns backpackers hostel.

She had surgery at Cairns Hospital on Tuesday and has been supported by best friend and travelling companion Marisol Fernandez, 26, who has been staying by her side in hospital.

Ms Escudero's father was due to arrive in Cairns from Chile yesterday to support her recovery.

The incident has shocked the Cairns community with many coming forward to offer support to the two women.

Chilean filmmaker Constanza (Kuki) Escudero, 26, was allegedly stabbed in a Cairns backpackers hostel.

The alleged offender, Northern Territory man Raynard Gregory Moodoonuthi, 36, has been charged with attempted murder and was remanded in custody.

Division 5 councillor Richie Bates, whose electorate covers Bunda St in Parramatta Park where the alleged assault took place, described it as "awful".

Chilean filmmaker Constanza (Kuki) Escudero, 26, was allegedly stabbed in a Cairns backpackers hostel.

"You like to feel your home town is a safe place," he said.

"When you hear these things have happened your heart goes out to the victim, but you also feel terribly disappointed when those things take place in your town.

"Tourism is the shopfront of this city. It is the window of how everyone looks into Cairns.

"Incidents like these can have far reaching effects.

"Obviously the priority is everyone's safety, but it can have further ramifications.

"We should be looking at the hows and whys and making sure we do everything to ensure our accommodation houses are safe."

Chilean filmmaker Constanza (Kuki) Escudero, 26, was allegedly stabbed in a Cairns backpackers hostel.

Investigations into the incident are continuing.

Police have called for anyone who was driving on Bunda St about 11am on Monday who either saw the alleged incident or had dashcam vision to come forward.