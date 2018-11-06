Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Backpackers staying at a hostel on Targo St have had items stolen by a group of youths.
Backpackers staying at a hostel on Targo St have had items stolen by a group of youths. Zach Hogg BUN210114TAR12
Crime

Backpackers hit by thieving youths

Toni Benson-Rogan
by
6th Nov 2018 10:38 AM | Updated: 11:12 AM

SNEAKY youths have targeted a hostel early this morning, stealing multiple items from backpackers.

Police were called to the backpackers hostel on Targo St at 3am after reports at least four people were missing multiple items.

A police spokeswoman confirmed four or five youths were suspected of stealing the items and the incident will be followed up by the Child Protection and Investigation Unit.

The victims have not lodged any official complaints until they know the extent of their losses.

The spokeswoman said incidents such as this one happen regularly.

"Backpackers are seen as easy targets, there's no CCTV footage," she said.

Anyone with information are asked to contact Policelink on 131 444.

backpackers bundaberg theft
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    MELBOURNE CUP: What's on

    MELBOURNE CUP: What's on

    News DEX has made a comprehensive list of what is on today for the Melbourne Cup

    • 6th Nov 2018 10:01 AM
    Ground radar turns up significant finds at cemetery

    premium_icon Ground radar turns up significant finds at cemetery

    Politics An ancient culture solves grave mysteries with latest technology

    Just how hot will the Clarence get? Here's a guide

    Just how hot will the Clarence get? Here's a guide

    Weather Better get out the air conditioner. It’s going to be a sticky one

    SPORTS AWARDS: Vote now for the 2018 People's Choice

    SPORTS AWARDS: Vote now for the 2018 People's Choice

    Sport Voting is open for Grafton Shoppingworld's People's Choice Award

    Local Partners