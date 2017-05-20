BACKWARD GLANCES: 50 years ago in The Daily Examiner

BIRTHS

BLOOD - To Raelene and Gordon, a daughter, 19/5/67.

ENGAGEMENTS

BLANCH - O'BRIEN - Mr. and Mrs. W. O'Brien, of Oliver Street, Grafton, have much pleasure in announcing the engagement of their eldest daughter, Ruth Mary, to Warren Thomas, eldest son of Mr. and Mrs. T. Blanch, of Woodford Dale.

BLANCH - WEATHERSON - The engagement is announced of Ruth, second daughter of Mr. and Mrs. G. H. Weatherstone, of 77 Milton Street, Grafton, to Barry, only son of Mr. and Mrs. C. E. Blanch, Jnr., Pacific Highway, Ulmarra.

NEW BRIDGE ON HIGHWAY NOW OPEN TO TRAFFIC

A new bridge over the Coldstream River, on the Pacific highway 161/2 miles north of Grafton, was open to traffic yesterday afternoon.

There is still some work to be completed on the approaches of the bridge, which replaces a single lane structure.

GRAFTON ALP FAVOURS A DOUBLE "YES" VOTE

The Grafton branch of the Australian Labor Party last night expressed support for a "Yes" on both counts at the referendum on May 27.

The referendum proposals are to break the nexus in numbers between the House of Representatives and Senate and to amend the constitution in order that Aborigines may be counted in the census and special legislation for their benefit may be passed by Federal Parliament.