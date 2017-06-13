BACKWARD GLANCES: Flood waters rise in Grafton

TRIP TO NEW ZEALAND FOR JACARANDA PARTY

The 1967 Jacaranda Queen, princess and matron of honour will fly Qantas to New Zealand for a holiday as their awards again this year.

Advice of approval of arrangements for travel by Qantas was received by the organising-secretary of the Jacaranda Festival, Mr. Col Dean, in Grafton yesterday.

LOW-LYING AREAS OF SOUTH GRAFTON EVACUATED; 18 FEET PEAK EXPECTED

With heavy rain still falling over much of the catchment area, Civil Defence authorities in Grafton late last night stood by their forecast of a possible height at the Prince street gauge of 18 feet at noon to-day with resultant flooding in low-lying areas of South Grafton. Evacuation of South Grafton residents likely to be affected was carried out between 7.15 and 10.10 last night, mostly in steady or heavy rain.

Warning residents that be proposed to evacuate as many people as possible last night, the Grafton controller, Mr. J. K. S. Lowe, said that when the water reached a height of 16 feet three inches, it would cover the crossroads. Difficulty would then be experienced in shifting people and belongings to higher areas.

FIREWORKS AND FLOOD

Although some flooding appeared imminent last night, numbers of children still celebrated the Queen's Birthday holiday in Grafton. From homes with verandahs, open car ports, garages and other sheltered spots, came the crackle of crackers and small bungers.