BACKWARD GLANCES: Cemetery mutilation rumour investigated

Front page from The Daily Examiner, May 26, 1967.

Births

VLANDIS (nee Langley) - To Chrissa and Peter, a daughter, 23/5/67. Both well. 7 Ada Street, Belmore.

Economic survey of the Australian Dairy Industry

An economic survey of the dairy industry in Australia has revealed that the average dairy farmer earns $2548 per annum.

Results of the three year survey, the first in 11 years, were released today by the Australian Agricultural Council.

No truth in story of mutilation

A rumour has been circulating that a young boy was mutilated by two other youths at the Grafton Cemetery a few days ago.

A check yesterday revealed that there was absolutely no truth in the story.

It was even rumoured that he had died as a result of the assault.

Grafton police had been trying to trace the source of the rumours.

More commission homes for Coffs Harbour

Coffs Harbour building program received another shot in the arm with the pronouncement of Mr. W. R. Weiley, M.L.A., that a contract for about $100,000, had been let for the erection of 14 new commission homes in Bray Street.

Mr. Weiley said he was delighted that the contract had been let to a local firm.

Modern Buildings, of Raleigh Street, Coffs Harbour.