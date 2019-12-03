BACKWARD GLANCES: Hippie gang arrested

DEX 04/12/69: Pictured at the ladies' Combined Christmas Celebration in the Showground Pavilion, Grafton, yesterday are, from the left, Mrs. J. H. Fletcher (programme convener), Mrs. J. Wright (secretary) and Mrs. L. Cossio (catering convener).

BIRTHS

McCLYMONT (nee Anderson).-To Yvonne and Graham. A daughter, Nicole Rene. 30/11/69.

ENGAGEMENTS

JOHNSTON - RICHARDS

Mr. and Mrs. F Richards, 4 Loxton Ave, Grafton, have much pleasure in announcing the engagement of their second daughter, Lynette Frances, to William Alfred, second son of Mr. and Mrs. J. Mallinson, 94 Queen street, Grafton.

MURDER PLANS OF HIPPIE GANG

The pseudo-religious hippie gang police here have linked with the murder of actress Sharon Tate and seven others, had planned to kill 11 others.

Three of the members of the gang have been arrested on murder warrants.

They are Charles Watson, 24, held in his hometown of McKinney, Texas, Linda Kasabian, 20, who gave herself up in Concord, New Hampshire and Patricia Krenwinkel, 21, arrested in Mobile, Alabama.

MANY AT COMBINED CHRISTMAS CELEBRATION

The Rev. Jim Boswell gave an inspiring address to a big gathering of women who attended the ladies' combined Christmas celebration in the Grafton Showground Pavilion yesterday afternoon.

Mr. Boswell based his address on the Rotary Study Group exchange tour of the United States which he returned from last week, linking characteristics of religion and people there, with those of Australia and Australians.

T.V. ACTOR WEDS IN COFFS HARBOUR

In the surprise wedding of the year popular television actor, Tony Ward, was married quietly in Coffs Harbour yesterday afternoon to Jillian Waterman.

The Couple were married in a ten-minute ceremony at the Coffs Harbour Courthouse about 3.30pm.

CONSTANT USE OF NURSING SERVICE

The continual and constant use of the home nursing service placed a heavy financial obligation upon the committee to maintain the service.

This was show at yesterday's meeting at the Grafton Ambulance Station when the treasurer's report showed that February would be a critical month, as the committee awaited income from Local Government and Commonwealth subsidy sources.

NEW POST OFFICE FOR GRAFTON

A new post office is to be built in grafton, Mr. Ian Robinson, M.H.R. for Cowper, announce yesterday.

Mr. Robinson said that he had been advised by the Director of Posts and Telegraphs, Mr. Skelton, that construction of the new building was expected to take place in 1970-71.

WATER RATES FOR LOWER CLARENCE

At a meeting today of the Lower Clarence County Council, the county clerk, Mr. L. Purcell, submitted estimates for 1970. He said it had been possible to base those on the same water charges as last year.

The charges in 1969 were: Rural and commercial properties $62 per annum, minimum water rate $42 for occupied blocks and $16 for unoccupied blocks.