BACKWARD GLANCES: Historic jail marked for demolition

The first Grafton jail was marked for demolition 50 years ago today.
The first Grafton jail was marked for demolition 50 years ago today. Clarence River Historical Societ
by Caitlan Charles

FIFTY years ago today, the Grafton Jail was marked for demolition.

The Daily Examiner reported that Grafton's first jail, linked with the pioneer past, was set to be demolished.

Grafton's first gaol, link with the pioneer past, is marked down for demolition

Grafton's first goal is marked for demolition. With its removal will disappear one the links with the early history of the city. The Lands Office in Victoria street, which is being pulled down to make way for a new State Government three-storey office block, was built just over 100 years ago as Grafton's first goal. For just on 30 years, the big white building, set well back from Victoria Street beside the post office, held the bad men of this part of the young colony.

During the years that it was a goal many must have been confined there for theft, and it seems a strange quirk of the fate that in its final days of the building should be the object of attention of thieves.

Since the Lands Department staff moved out of the building, vandals have had a busy time in the place. They have ripped many dollars worth of lead flashing from the rood, even that part facing busy Victoria St, and within a few hundred yards of the Grafton Police Station.

Grafton Daily Examiner
