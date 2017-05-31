BACKWARD GLANCES: Lorry driver has miraculous escape

Births

MARTIN - To Joan and Cedric, a daughter, Deborah Gaye, 26/5/67. Both well. Maclean Hospital.

Engagements

BATE - MARTYN - The engagement is announced of Kaye Margaret, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. A. I. Martyn, of Chatswood, to Graham Ernest, son of Mr. and Mrs. E. A. Bate, of Willoughby.

Crossing smash; Driver's escape

In a level crossing smash this afternoon a lorry driver had a miraculous escape from death. His lorry was carried about 30 feet by an express fruit train. The driver was Norman James Fletcher (29), of Pagans Flat, near Tabulam. He was found by ambulancemen and police underneath his wrecked truck. He suffered a probable fractured skull, abrasions to his legs and shock.

Sand mining in the Yamba area

The N.S.W. Rutile Mining Company Pty. Ltd. Has advised the Northern Rivers County Council that it expects to begin sand mining operations in the Lake Arragan area, via Yamba, before December 1967. The council has also been advised by Cudgen R. Z. that's it company proposed to commence mining operations in the Angourie area, also in December 1967.

Educating cyclists

Grafton City Council will seek an education programme in schools for cyclists, following complaints of riding on footpaths and inadequate lights on bicycles at night.