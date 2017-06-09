BACKWARD GLANCES: Lottery win in Grafton

Births

GEARING (nee Burrows): To Pam and Greg, a son, 7/6/67. Address 1/7 Fifth Avenue, Campsie.

HARDY - To Emily and Bill, a daughter.

LENON (Coutts-Smith). At Parramatta Hospital on June 4, to Joy and Colin, a daughter, Tracy Suzanne, sister for Gregory John.

MARSH (nee Patricks)- To Gail and Barry, a son, Anthony James, 8/6/67. Both well.

SHEEHAN (Child)- To Patricia and John, a daughter. Jennifer Anne, 7/6/67, sister for Suzanne. Both well.

Engagements

BURTON - NICHOLSON - The engagement is announced of Denise, eldest daughter of Mr. and Mrs. R Burton, of Newcastle, to John, eldest son of Mr. and Mrs. Walter Nicholson, of Taloumbi.

To discuss the design of civic centre fountain

Executive members of the Grafton Civic Centre Women's Committee will meet the Mayor, Ald. W. E. Crisp, and alderman of the Civic Centre committee, to discuss the design of the fountain to be placed in the foyer of the Civic Centre by women of the city. It was agreed that one fountain be adopted in principle as suitable for the women's gift.

$2000 Lottery win to Grafton

A Grafton syndicate of four won third prize of $2000 in Special Lottery number 1489 drawn yesterday. The winning ticket, number 10667, "rainbow" syndicate, was held by Mrs. J. M. Goodwin, of 320 Fry Street, Grafton.