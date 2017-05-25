BACKWARD GLANCES: Injured man carried half a mile

Births

BINGHAM - To Robyn and Warren, a son, Simon Alexander, 23/5/67, at Runnymede. Both well.

Engagements

CASSAR - DALEY - Mr. and Mrs. H. Daley, of Vincent Street, South Grafton, have much pleasure in announcing the engagement of their third eldest daughter, Irene Mary to Anthony Paul, second youngest son of Mr. and Mrs. Manuel Cassar, of Sydney.

SHANLEY - WILMOTT - The engagement is announced of Lorraine Jean, eldest daughter of Mr. and Mrs. B Wilmott, of Brighton, Victoria, to Alan James, eldest son of Mr. and Mrs. L. Shanley, of Chapman Street, Grafton.

Dept. criticised for unattended crossing

The Copmanhurst Shire Council yesterday criticised the Department of Railways over an "unattended, open crossing" at which a double fatality recently occurred. The council will make a strong protest to the Commissioner of Railways about the inadequacy of affective warning signs at the crossing.

Injured man carried half mile to ambulance

Ambulancemen and workmates yesterday afternoon had to carry an injured man about half a mile through bush country to a waiting ambulance. The injured man was Raymond Clyde Bale, of Dundurrabin. He had been struck on the head by a limb of the tree he was falling in bush at Clouds Creek. Bale suffered injuries to his head and chest.

COURTESY of the Clarence River Historical Society.