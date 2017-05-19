BACKWARD GLANCES: News from The Daily Examiner 50 years ago

BIRTHS

O'DONNELL - To Nolene and Brian, a son, Peter Matthew. 18/5/67.

ROGAN - To Dorothy and Colin, a daughter, Karyn Lea. At Melbourne, 1/5/67. Sister for Paul and Darryl.

Sharks seen off Yamba; Beach closed twice

The beach at Yamba was closed for an hour and a half early yesterday afternoon, and again for a brief period later, after fishermen had spotted a school of bronze whaler sharks off the rocks at Craigmore.

A school of up to six bronze whalers, up to 8 or 9 ft. long were seen first, and another shark sighted later on.

Tree fire in Fisher Park

The Grafton Fire Brigade was called about 6.45 last night to a fire which had started in the butt of a camphor tree in Fisher Park. The fire was well alight by the time the alarm had been given and was spreading up the tree trunk when the brigade arrived.

The fire was brought under control quickly.

Courtesy maids on the Gold Coast

Queensland Gold Coast City Council has introduced a free courtesy maid service for tourists.

The attractive girls, who wear eye-catching gold lurex frocks, provide on-the-spot information and hand out tourist literature from gold satchels in the streets of Gold Coast towns.