BACKWARD GLANCES: Nuisance dogs in Yamba

Births

WHEATHERSTONE - To Helen and Keith, a son. Brother for Gary. 1/6/67. Both well.

Engagements

DAVISON - DAVIDSON - Mr. and Mrs. I. Davidson, of 2 Thomas Street, South Grafton, have pleasure in announcing the engagement of their second daughter, Judyth to Graeme, only son of Mr. and Mrs. C. I. Davison, of Tyndale.

NILAND - KEARNS - The engagement is announced of Elaine Margaret, elder daughter of Mr. and Mrs. C. J. Kearns, of South Grafton, to Peter John, elder son of Mrs. M. A. Niland, and the late J. P. Niland, of Kent Street, Grafton.

O'SHEA - PAYNE - Mr. and Mrs. L. C. Payne, of Ryan Street, South Grafton, have pleasure in announcing the engagement of their only daughter, Margaret to John, youngest son of Mr. and Mrs. P. G. O'Shea, of Edward Street, South Grafton.

To overcome dog nuisance at Yamba

Yamba Urban Committee will make a request to Maclean Shire Council to have council's dog catcher patrol the streets and parks of Yamba, one day a week until the dog nuisance problem is bought under control.

Unrest in Athens, Hong Kong Riots

Mr. and Mrs. George Bernard, of Grafton, who were caught up in the unrest in Athens, and the riots in Hong Kong, have returned with four or five weeks clipped off their overseas holiday.