BACKWARD GLANCES: Nurses visit GBH as part of training

Births

MARTIN - To Fay and Ken, a daughter, Sandra Louise, Runnymede, 23/5/67.

STEVENS (nee Lawrence) - To Kay and Peter, a daughter, Kendall Shane, at Mater Hospital Sydney, 25/5/67. Both well.

Engagements

WALLBRIDGE - RYAN - Mr. and Mrs. P. J. Ryan, of Rudder Street, Nundle, have pleasure in announcing the engagement of their youngest daughter Anne, to Ken, second son of Mr. and Mrs. L. A. Wallbridge, of Grafton.

Nurses at Grafton at part of course

Two trained nurses who are undertaking the Nursing Education Diploma Course at the New South Wales College of Nursing are visiting the Grafton Base Hospital as part of their study programme. They are having discussions with the matron and senior officers at the hospital, seeing the nurses' training school in action, visiting wards and departments, meeting representatives of the medical officers and generally studying patient care being given. Sister B. M. Anderson is tutor sister at the Joyramkura Mission Hospital, Mymensingh, Pakistan. Sister V. E. Rice is also studying for the Nursing Education Diploma.

Death of richest man in Australia

The richest man in Australia died last night in a suspected heart attack at his Mosman home. He was Mr. R. P. De la Sala (58), whose personal wealth is reputedly worth more than $100 million.

COURTESY of the Clarence River Historical Society.