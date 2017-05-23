BACKWARD GLANCES: Acid spill damages cane crop

Front pages of The Daily Examiner, May 23 1967.

BIRTHS

WALSH (nee Wheeler) - To Colleen and Ken, and "Denistone House", Ryde, a daughter, Kathryn Margaret. Sister for Maree Therese.

ENGAGEMENT

KLIENDIENST - GRAHAM - Mr. and Mrs. F. O. Graham, of Nymboida have much pleasure in announcing the engagement of their eldest daughter, Valarie May to John, eldest son of Mr. and Mrs. E. N. Kliendienst, of 60 Fitzroy Street, Grafton.

SHEEHAN - SCHUEMAKER - Mr. and Mrs. F. E. Sheehan, of Maclean, have pleasure in announcing the engagement of their son, Norman, to Susanne, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Schuemaker, of Murrurundi.

WOOLI RIVER ENTRANCE TESTS CARRIED OUT

Preparatory tests and investigations are being carried out at the mouth of the Wooli River by two officers of the Public Works Department.

The tests are to ascertain the nature and quantity of rock near the proposed training walls.

Information is being collected regarding tide heights, river flow and sand movement at the bar.

CANE DAMAGED BY FUMES FROM ACID

Nitric acid fumes damaged large quantities of cane after the tanker transporting it ran down an embankment and overturned 32 miles north of Grafton early yesterday morning.

The accident occurred near the Mororo bridge, on the Pacific highway, outside the home of Mr. A. J. Causley, a cane farmer, of Chatsworth Island.