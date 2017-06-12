BACKWARD GLANCES: Slight rise expected in Clarence River

Births

BECKMAN - To Lola and Eric, 8/6/67, a son, Michael. Brother for Phillip and Darren.

Engagements

PRITCHARD - SMITH - It is with pleasure that the engagement is announced of Janet, the only daughter of Mrs Jean and the late Mr Clarrie Smith, of McHugh St, Grafton, to Barry, the youngest son of Mr N. and the late Mrs P. Pritchard, of Union St, Clare, South Australia.

Matenga Creek Bridge on the Wooli Road to replace wooden structure

Pre-stressed reinforced concrete girders are being erected at the Matenga Creek Bridge on the Wooli road. The bridge will replace the wooden bridge.

Slight rise to be expected in Clarence River

Civil defence authorities expect only a slight rise in the Clarence River following rainfall registrations of up to three inches in the Clarence catchment area over the weekend. Weather conditions played havoc with sporting events in Grafton at the weekend and other fixtures scheduled for today are almost certain to be abandoned.

Traditional law service in cathedral tomorrow to mark supreme

court opening

The traditional Law Service to mark the opening of the Supreme Court sitting in Grafton will be held in Christ Church Cathedral tomorrow. The Chief Justice, Sir Leslie Herron, will lead the procession of the legal professions from the court house to the cathedral.