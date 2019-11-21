BACKWARD GLANCES: States discuss daylight saving

DEX 21/11/69: This is not a home trainer for the Green cycling family, of Grafton, but a forerunner to a band saw. Shown is Jim Green. (8), son of Mr. and Mrs. Roger green, of 282 Queen street, Grafton, operating the 1909 model pedal driven saw. Roger Green and his four sons are all active members of the Grafton Amateur Cycle Club.

DEX 21/11/69: This is not a home trainer for the Green cycling family, of Grafton, but a forerunner to a band saw. Shown is Jim Green. (8), son of Mr. and Mrs. Roger green, of 282 Queen street, Grafton, operating the 1909 model pedal driven saw. Roger Green and his four sons are all active members of the Grafton Amateur Cycle Club.

GOOD NEWS FOR CANEGROWERS

The decision of the International Sugar Council to set the 1970 Australian sugar export quota at 990,000 metric tons based on the present world price levels, was encouraging news for Clarence River canegrowers, Mr. Ian Robinson, M.H.R. for Cowper, said last night.

Mr Robinson was commenting on the announcement in Canberra by the Minister for Trade and Industry, Mr McEwan, that the price of sugar on the world free market should be satisfactory in 1970, and that quotas set throughout the world would help maintain a more stable price structure.

PRESENT CHEQUES FOR AIR AMBULANCE

Cheques totalling $14,000 for the air ambulance appeal from the Coffs Harbour district will be presented to the chairman of the New South Wales Ambulance Transport Board, Mr. Maurice Kille, tonight.

The cheques will be presented at a function in the Coffs Harbour Civic Centre, to be chaired by the shire president, Cr. A. E. Hogbin.

DISCUSSION ON TIME CHANGE

Eastern mainland State Government representatives will meet in Sydney on December 10 to discuss possible introduction of daylight saving.

The N.S.W. Chief Secretary and minister for Labour and industry, Mr. Willis, and the Minister for Agriculture, Mr. Crawford, will represent NSW.

At present, Tasmania is the only State where daylight saving has been introduced.

GREATER RETURN FOR FARMERS ON THE CLARENCE UNDER DAIRYING AUTHORITY

Mr Lindsay Harvey, chairman of the Clarence-Orara Dairy Study Group, told a meeting of dairy farmers at Swan Creek he had no doubt, with the establishment of a single dairy authority next year, that Clarence River farmers could expect a greater return from their product.

RAMBLINGS FROM THE LOWER RIVER

Mrs. Dorrie Borwn, is again singles champion among women bowlers of the Clarence River Association. She is a member of Maclean Club, and won the title in a closely contested game with Mrs. Samuels, of Grafton, at Yamba on Tuesday. Both players gave a demonstration of precision bowling.

GIRL GUIDE FUNCTIONS

At the monthly meeting of the Grafton Girl Guide Local Association, arrangements were finalised for a special Christmas social games afternoon.

It was decided to hold the special afternoon on December 15. All members were invited to be present.

Members were told that the 1A and 2A Brownie Packs were making a combined effort by holding a Brownie fair in the Guide hall ground tomorrow.