BACKWARD GLANCES: Take a look back 50 years

Jarrard Potter
| 22nd May 2017 10:00 AM
Front page from The Daily Examiner, May 22 1967.
Caitlan Charles

Births

HAYNE (nee Barnier) - To Joan and Len, a daughter, Tracey Annette, Runnymede, 17/5/67.

RAHMATE (nee Norris) - To Barbara and Ian, a daughter, Anna, a sister for Rebecca, 20/5/67, at Runnymede. Both well.

ZIETSCH - To Yvonne and Lester, a daughter, Leanne June, Southport General Hospital, 11/5/67.

Engagements

BROWNING - ZIETSCH - Mr. and Mrs. W. H. Zietsch, of 147 Alice Street, Grafton, have pleasure of announcing the engagement of their elder daughter, Catherine Mary, to Geoffrey John, younger son of Mr. and Mrs. F. H. Browning, of 27 Cameron Street, Maclean.

Flee to New Zealand to avoid doing service

Scores of young Australians are fleeing to New Zealand to avoid national service. But they are not fooling the authorities. The National Service Registration Board knows all about them and is waiting patiently to prosecute them when they return. And the price on a reluctant soldier's head? A maximum fine of $100.

Plenty of action for big crowd at tenth Copmanhurst rodeo

More than 2000 people were treated to a fast moving program packed with excitement at the tenth annual Copmanhurst rodeo on Saturday. Gate takings were $597.45, an increase of $74 on last year. Officials estimated the crowd as about 250 more than last year. Rodeo events were the most spectacular events of the day, with nearly 50 competitors in bullock and buckjump riding events.

