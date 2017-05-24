BACKWARD GLANCES: Mystery bottle washes ashore at Wooli

BIRTHS

EDWARDS (Bowen) - To Helene and Allan, a son. Maclean Hospital, 22/5/67.

ANOTHER MESSAGE ON WOOLI BEACH

Have ocean currents anything to do with it, or are Wooli residents and visitors simply more observant than people at other beaches?

Whatever the reason, plastic tubes with messages from children in Holland continue to be found on the beach at Wooli.

Latest was discovered by 12-year-old Patricia Bardsley, of Coalanga station, about 50 miles from Moree. She was holidaying with her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Fred Bardsley, and found the tube when picking up driftwood for a beach barbecue.

The tube had been thrown overboard from a tanker in March, 1964. The message inside was signed by Yan van der Linden, of Voorneg, Heerewaarden, Holland, a 12-year-old who hoped the finder would communicate with him.

The tube and message was brought into "The Daily Examiner” by Mrs. Ruth Jones, of Grafton, a friend of the Bardsley family who was at the barbecue on the beach.

MILL WORKER INJURED

A 52-year-old mill worker received internal injuries when he was crushed between two logs at a South Grafton mill yesterday.

He is Clifford Edward Woods, of Cambridge street, South Grafton, who was treated by Grafton Ambulance officers, and transported to the Grafton Base Hospital, where he was admitted.