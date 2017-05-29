BACKWARD GLANCES: Westlawn Infants' costumes please judges

Births

RILEY - To Margaret and Mervyn, a son. Brother for Kerry-ann, 26/5/67. Both well.

THOMPSON (nee Stanley) - To Sylvia and Bob, a son - Stephen Robert. May 25, St. George Hospital, Kogarah. Both well. First grandchild to Mrs. K. I. Thompson, and Mr. and Mrs. S. D. Stanley.

Engagements

ANDREWS - BAILEY - Mrs. C. D. Bailey, of 12 Jubilee Avenue, South Grafton, has much pleasure in announcing the engagement of her only daughter, Carmen Dianne (and youngest daughter of the late C. I. Bailey) to Rodney Lawrence, youngest son of Mrs. L. E. Andrews, and the late Mr. A. Andrews, of 36 Church Street, Glenn Innes.

Excellent growth of pastures during May

Reasonable autumn rain continued in the Clarence to Dorrigo to Nambucca area during May, with the best fall at Coffs Harbour. Mr. C. K. Hart, District Dairy Officer in his report for the district said rainfall for the month was Coffs Harbour 465 points, Macksville 31. Bowraville 80. Grafton 136. Dorrigo 257. Pastures during the month had never been as good.

Judges pleased with costumes

Judges at the Westlawn Infants' School frolic on Saturday afternoon were pleased with the standard of the costumes, many of which showed imagination and ingenuity. However, they were disappointed that numbers were not greater. In some sections there were only one or two entries.