BACKWARD GLANCES: Who wants a beer on Sunday?

DEX 29/11/69: The Grafton Technical College Choral Group will be augmented by members of the choirs from the combined churches of Grafton and South Grafton for the presentation of the oratorio by George Handel, "The Messiah," in Christ Church Cathedral, Grafton, at 7.30 pm. tomorrow.

BIRTHS

TAYLOR (nee Kratz —. To Patricia and Brian, a son (Paul), 21/11/69, Coffs Harbour District Hospital.

ENGAGEMENTS

CLARK – MACKAY. – Mr. and Mrs. J. A. (Dinty) Mackay, of Stanley Street, MacLean, have much pleasure in announcing the engagement of their eldest daughter, Coral, to Bruce, son of Mr. and Mrs. R. M. Clarke, of 12 Salem Street, Maclean.

HELLWIG – HARVEY.– Mr. and Mrs. A. H. Harvey, Ashby, via Maclean, have much pleasure in announcing the engagement of their youngest daughter, Beryl Joan, to Wolfgang Theodor, second son of Mr. and Mrs. W. Hellwig, Townsville, Qld.

JOHNSON – McLEAN. – Mr. and Mrs. J. B. McLean, of Dilkoon, have pleasure in announcing the engagement of their daughter, Judith Ann, to Gerald William, son of Mr. and Mrs. J. J. Johnson, of Newcastle.

WECKERT – NORTH. – Mr and Mrs. Reg. North, 56 Wharf Street, Maclean, have much pleasure in announcing the engagement of their youngest daughter, Beverly Ann, to John Richard, second son of Mr. and Mrs. E. G. Weckert, of Nurioopta, South Australia.

VOTE TODAY ON SUNDAY DRINKING

N.S.W. goes to the polls on Saturday, to decide whether its hotels should trade legally between noon and 6.30pm on Sundays.

All primary votes will be counted tomorrow night, and the result will be delayed only if it is very close.

Throughout the state more than 2,470,000 electors will cast their ballots. Voting is compulsory. Voters will confront the single question: “Do you support amendments to the legislative process, to allow hotels to trade from noon to 6.30pm. Sundays?”

The A. H. A president, Mr McInerney, said today he believed “Yes” would win the poll. But those opposed to Sunday trading also believed they held a majority vote.

Throughout the campaign, the “Yes” faction has been pushing strongly the theme: “It’s not so much buying a drink on Sunday as having the right to.”

The “No” faction has tried to harness the combined political impetus of clergymen, factions opposed to drink in all forms, and the women’s vote.

LIBRARY EXTENSIONS IN THE CLARENCE REGION

Proposed new library premises in three constituent shire councils were reported at yesterday’s meeting of the Clarence Regional Library committee in Macksville, following the official opening of extensions to the Nambucca Shire Council Chambers, incorporating a new library at Bowraville.

MACLEAN SHIRE CONCERN AT HIGH VALUATIONS

Following what most Maclean Shire ratepayers consider an excessive and unjustified revaluation of the shire area, and other matters causing concern, a canvass is being made with a view to resuscitating the Maclean and District Ratepayers’ Association.

The is was stated in Maclean yesterday by a spokesman for the group organising the canvass.

HELP COMBAT CYCLE THEFTS

Members of the Speedwell Kids’ Club would assume an important role in the community by assisting police combat bicycle thefts. This was stated yesterday by Mr. geoff Norris, of Norris Cycles.

Sgt. K. Crossingham, of the Grafton Police, said many stolen cycles were recovered by police action, but a number of cases were still outstanding.

DR. RAE HEADS ORCHID SOCIETY

Dr. J. Rae was elected president of the Grafton District Orchid Society at the annual meeting.

More experienced growers each gave a short talk on the various composts they use for the different genera.