‘BACKYARD OPERATION’: Accused drug dealer applies for bail

Jessica Lamb
3rd Dec 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 9:00 AM
A TWEED Heads man who was allegedly found with 40 cannabis plants and eight litres of cannabis oil was only operating a "backyard operation", a court heard.

Shaun William O'Sullivan appeared by videolink from Tweed heads Police Station in Tweed Heads Local Court on Wednesday.

The 58-year-old faces four charges including supply large commercial quantity prohibited drug, manufacture large quantity prohibited drug and cultivate prohibited plant.

Police will allege during a search of Mr O'Sullivan's Oxley St home about 1pm on Tuesday, officers found 40 cannabis plants, about eight litres of cannabis oil and about one kilogram of cannabis leaf.

 

Defence solicitor Tom Ivey submitted the police facts appeared to allege a "backyard operation" backed up by the fact no scales or cash were found at the house.

He said there could be delays in drug analysis, which was "essential to the objective seriousness" of the case, due to a backlog.

Mr Ivey said Mr O'Sullivan was played a "significant role" to play in the care of his elderly mother and the one night he had spent in custody had a great effect on him.

Magistrate Geoff Dunlevy cited Mr O'Sullivan's lack of criminal history when he granted bail.

The case will return to court on February 1.

