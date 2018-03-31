Clarence cops aim to keep road toll down

LUCKY ESCAPE: No injuries were reported in the crash that left a B-double blocking the highway.

THE EASTER break had hardly began on Thursday afternoon when a collision between a bus and B-double truck caused traffic chaos on the Pacific Highway.

It was a lucky escape for the occupants of both vehicles with no injuries reported, but the crash highlights calls by NSW Police to slow down and take care during the long weekend.

The trailer was being towed by a bus heading north on the Pacific Highway about 2km south of the Range Rd overpass at Halfway Creek when the B-double ran over it.

Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis has urged everyone taking to the roads over Easter to be safe while on the road

"It is not just about the double demerit points which are already in place; 94 people have lost their lives on NSW roads this year already, way up from the same period in 2017," Mr Gulaptis said.

"We have major works on the Pacific Highway and an influx of holidaymakers unfamiliar with local conditions, so buckle up and slow down."

The B-double blocked one northbound lane and police directed the heavy holiday traffic around the crash scene in the other northern lane.

NSW Police have launched the Easter long weekend road safety campaign, along with a proactive campaign aimed at ensuring motorists, passengers and pedestrians consider how their decisions impact other road users, and were pleased that no lives had been lost on the first day.

Assistant Commissioner Michael Corboy of the Traffic & Highway Patrol Command said more random breath tests had been conducted this year compared to last year.

"Nearly one third of people arrested for drink-driving were aged 50-59 and 20 per cent were aged 20-29 years," Assistant Commissioner Corboy said.

"We will not tolerate drivers getting behind the wheel while under the influence and putting people's lives at risk."

There were 1367 speed infringements issued on the first day of the campaign and 25 drink driving charges.

The Easter long weekend traffic operation began just after midnight on Thursday and concludes at 11.59pm on Monday.