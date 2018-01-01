UPDATE: New Year's crash confirmed fataility

Worked his only job at The Daily Examiner since 1995. Keen photographer, and trained classical pianist in very spare time.

UPDATE: 1PM: POLICE have confirmed the crash on the Clarence Way is a fatality.

A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner following a fatal crash in the state's north. Emergency services were called to Clarence Way, about 34km northwest of Copmanhurst, about 9.15am today (Monday 1 January 2018), following reports that a vehicle had flipped onto its roof. A male driver, aged 75, was located inside the vehicle. Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

EARLIER:

IT has been a bad start on Clarence Roads this New Years with two car collisions reported so far in 2018.

EARLY this morning the Westpac Rescue Helicopter was called to a motor vehicle accident at Clouds Creek on the Armidale to Grafton road.

A 19 year old woman in the car was transported to the Tamworth Rural Referral Hospital with reports she sustained a serious leg injury in the incident.

The chopper service was kept busy with a primary task this time to South West Rocks.

The primary involved a 54yo male with a medical emergency.

Local NSW Ambulance Paramedics treated the 54yo for injuries and transported the patient to Kempsey Airport.

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter landed at Kempsey Airport to allow the onboard critical care medical team to stabilise the patient further in preparation for the flight to Gold Coast University Hospital.

However due to the critical condition of the patient the helicopter has transferred the 54yo to Lismore Base Hospital for urgent surgery.

Meanwhile there are reports of a collision on the Clarence Way.

Emergency services are on their way to the crash 35km north-west of Copmanhurst.

More details as the become available.