Australia's Ashleigh Barty has had her match delayed due to rain.
Tennis

Barty forced to cool heels as rain soaks Paris

by Leo Schlink
6th Jun 2019 1:56 PM

Ashleigh Barty's march towards French Open glory has been ruined by rain, leaving the Queenslander facing the prospect of playing three matches in three days.

Roland Garros officials abandoned play at 12.30pm (EST) after incessant rain wreaked havoc with scheduling.

Barty will return on Thurssday night from 8pm (EST) to duel with US 14th seed Madison Keys for a semi-final shot at either defending champion Simona Halep or US teenager Amanda Anisimova.

 

Umbrellas ruled the roost at Roland Garros.
World No 8 Barty practised briefly on Court Suzanne Lenglen before ground staff rushed onto to cover the court as rain arrived.

Barty spent the rest of the day in the player lounge.

The washout - the first at the tournament since 2016 - has caused serious disruption.

Barty's side of the draw - the top half - will now play three days in a row with the delayed quarters to be followed on Friday by the semis and then Saturday's championship match.

The bottom half semi-final between Johanna Konta and Marketa Vondrousova has been pushed back to Friday to ensure fairness.

Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev, Dominic Thiem and Karen Khachanov will contest their quarter-finals on Thursday night.

Ashleigh Barty.
The winners, along with bottom-half contenders Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, will play their semis on Friday before Sunday's decider.

The forecast is for markedly improved conditions.

The schedule has been brought forward by three hours to start at noon (Paris time).

Barty and Keys will open the Court Suzanne Lenglen program before Thiem and Khachanov do battle.

Halep and Anisimova start proceedings on Court Philippe-Chatrier before Djokovic and Zverev clash.

