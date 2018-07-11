Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Offbeat

Baffled locals find abandoned 747

by Kate Schneider
11th Jul 2018 6:22 AM

CONSPIRACY theories quickly ran wild when a group of locals woke up to find what they believed to be an abandoned plane near their homes in Thailand.

The villagers from Chai Nat were gobsmacked to stumble across the Boeing 747 plane, complete with the colourful purple and gold branding of Thai Airways, in a remote and muddy field.

Villager Prae Anan, 40, told Viral Press: "At first I thought it might have run out of fuel and stopped in the field. I've never even been on an aeroplane so it was big surprise. I could not believe it", The Sun reported.

However, they soon discovered the plane had been stripped of its engines.

The doors of the plane were all shut so it was impossible to look inside and find out more.

Soon, the mystery was solved with local land owner Somchai Phukieow declaring that he had purchased the decommissioned jumbo jet at an auction.

And he has grand plans to create a tourist attraction with the aircraft.

"I bought the plane at an auction in the city," he said. "The engine and all the computer parts were taken out already.

"I would like to make a small attraction here, with a motor-cross track and a football pitch, so people can look inside the plane and watch the sports from inside, too."

boeing 747 editors picks mystery offbeat plane tourism travel

Top Stories

    Watchdog’s audit reveals electricity price gouging

    premium_icon Watchdog’s audit reveals electricity price gouging

    Money A radical overhaul of the ­energy market is being considered with the nation’s consumer watchdog finding prices would drop significantly if changes were made.

    Ramornie Handicap and Grafton Cup weather forecast

    Ramornie Handicap and Grafton Cup weather forecast

    News Will you be needing an umbrella or sunscreen?

    HELP IS COMING: Drive for drought-stricken farmers

    HELP IS COMING: Drive for drought-stricken farmers

    News Clarence Valley bands together to help drought-stricken farmers

    Local Partners