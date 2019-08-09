Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Baffling excuse man gave police to get out of helmet fine

Tara Miko
by
9th Aug 2019 8:23 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN riding a bicycle without a helmet told police he couldn't be fined for the offence because he'd stolen the bike.

The 31-year-old man cycled past police patrolling Cunningham and Edward Sts in Dalby about 10.30am Thursday.

Officers, noticing the man didn't have a helmet on, spoke to him about it and were about to issue him a fine.

The man allegedly told police that he couldn't be fined for riding without a helmet because it wasn't his bicycle and that he'd taken it from a yard down the road.

The Dalby man was then charged with stealing, and issued a notice to appear in the Dalby Magistrates Court on September 10.

dalby dalby crime dalby police
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Drug supply syndicate uncovered by double-murder probe

    premium_icon Drug supply syndicate uncovered by double-murder probe

    Crime FIVE men have been arrested over an alleged drug supply syndicate, which was uncovered by a strike force investigating the death of two bikies in a fatal crash

    YOUR SAY: Endless opportunity for river fun

    premium_icon YOUR SAY: Endless opportunity for river fun

    Opinion Readers have plenty of fantastic ideas to better utilise the river

    Why are the number of fish weighed in dropping off?

    premium_icon Why are the number of fish weighed in dropping off?

    Fishing Weigh-ins down, but fish numbers are up. Why is this so?

    VIDEO: Dramatic footage of Grafton drug raids

    premium_icon VIDEO: Dramatic footage of Grafton drug raids

    Crime Broken glass, shouting, dogs barking heard as police swoop on house