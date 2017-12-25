WHERE TO GO: Bag a Boxing Day bargain in Grafton

ON AGAIN: Bargain-hunters rush into Big W as the Boxing Day Sales begin .

Caitlan Charles

RETAILERS around the Clarence Valley are bracing themselves for the annual Boxing Day sales tomorrow where hundreds of residents hope to grab a bargain.

Traditionally, Grafton Shopping World is a hub of activity with shoppers lined up in anticipation of major outlets including Big W and Target opening their doors.

Target store manager Lisa Monck says Boxing Day is one of the three busiest days of the year for their shop and she's therefore anticipating a bigger crowd than normal.

"It all happens in December: The Saturday before Christmas, Christmas Eve and then Boxing Day," she said.

Ms Monck said there were big bargains to be had, including 50 per cent off all Tontine brand items, 20 per cent off all DVDs and Blu Ray, 20 per cent off books such as Disney hot-buy books from $1.

"We also have 15 per cent off some selected personal care brands, including hairdryers, brushes and so forth," she said.

Cotton On will have 50 per cent off all Cotton On sale items, up to 50 per cent off selected Cotton On Kids sale items and selected Cotton On Body sale items with an extra 20 per cent off sale items from today.

Big W will also open their doors to a waiting crowd at 9am, with Christmas decorations and items always a popular seller during their sales.

Harvey Norman will be opening from 9am to 5pm in Grafton and Maclean.

For those wanting the latest fishing, boating and camping gear, BCF will open their doors from 8.30am to 4pm, while Bunnings will trade from 8am to 6pm.